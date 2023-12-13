Who is Faruk Koca? Disgraced football club president arrested for punching referee in Turkish league, condemned by FIFA

Turkish football was plunged into chaos on Tuesday as Faruk Koca, the president of the prominent Super Lig club Ankaragucu, was arrested following a shocking incident during the team's home match against Rizespor. The atmosphere at the stadium took a dark turn when violence erupted, culminating in a disturbing assault on referee Halil Umut Meler. Koca reportedly punched the referee in the face, and the official later informed the police that he had received death threats from the club president.

MKE Ankaragucu President Faruk Koca reacts as he leaves the field after the team's Super Lig home match against Caykur Rizespor(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Referee Meler, who not only endured the physical assault but was also kicked while lying on the pitch, provided a chilling account of the threats he faced from Koca. "Faruk Koca punched me under my left eye; I fell to the ground. While I was on the ground, other people kicked me in the face and other parts of my body many times," he said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"Koca said to me and my colleagues, 'I will finish you'. Addressing me, he said, 'I will kill you'."

The severity of the incident prompted the Turkish Football Federation to take swift action, suspending all league games indefinitely after an emergency meeting aimed at addressing the escalating violence within the sport. Such an unprecedented move underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgent need to address the broader issues of misconduct, security, and the safety of match officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the aftermath of the arrest, it was revealed that Faruk Koca, considered at risk of a heart attack, had been hospitalized overnight. Subsequently, Koca was ordered arrested pending trial on charges of injuring a public official. The arrest prompted Koca to resign from his position as Ankaragucu president, a move that hinted at the potential ramifications for the club in the wake of the incident.

Who is Faruk Koca?

Born in 1964, Koca is a Turkish politician and entrepreneur who previously served as a member of parliament in the 22nd and 23rd Grand National Assembly. Representing a constituency from Ankara, he was a member of the Justice and Development Party until his expulsion from the party following the incident with the referee earlier this week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assuming the role of president for MKE Ankaragucu in June 2021, Koca has also been awarded the President/Manager of the Month in October last year. He is not only active in politics but also has a notable presence in the business world; founding the Koca Group in 1989 that focusses on the construction sector.

Footballing world condemns Koca's actions

Gianni Infantino, president of world football's governing body FIFA, said the events after the match were "totally unacceptable and have no place in our sport or society".

"Without match officials there is no football," he added.

European football governing body UEFA also condemned the incident. "We urge the authorities and the responsible disciplinary bodies to take decisive and necessary action against anyone involved in acts of abuse and violence against referees," UEFA said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Such unacceptable and distressing behaviour is detrimental to the efforts of national associations to recruit referees, which are essential for the running of the game.”

Hugh Dallas, Turkish Super Lig's head of referee education, was in the stadium when the incident happened and has called for governments to take action.

"I've never seen a referee at the top level in a top country being assaulted that way," Dallas told the BBC.

"I think a lot of club presidents, media and others will take a look at themselves today and realise when you whip up that type of mass hysteria regarding refereeing, this is the result.

"There has to be legislation and punishments put in place for clubs, players, owners or whoever when they behave in such a manner because it definitely can't continue."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail