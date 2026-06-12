Who is Wilton Sampaio? Referee who issued three red cards in the FIFA World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa

The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially got underway on Thursday night with Mexico vs South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca. The co-hosts of the tournament, Mexico, started off with a win after beating the Rainbow Nation 2-0. However, more than the result, the first match of the competition will be remembered for the three red cards issued and the players given marching orders by referee Wilton Sampaio. South Africa was reduced to nine players after Yaya Sithole and Themba Zwane committed fouls, while Mexico also lost Cesar Montes in the dying moments of the game.

Here's all you need to know about Wilton Sampaio(AFP)

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Speaking of the referee, who was at the thick of the action, Sampaio comes from Brazil, and he's one of the most experienced officials going around. He has been officiating in international matches for more than a decade.

He was born in Teresina de Goias, Brazil, in 1981. The 44-year-old began officiating in Brazil's top division in 2009, and over the years, he became known as the country's leading referee. He then earned his FIFA badge in 2013.

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{{^usCountry}} Over the years, he has officiated in the Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Copa America, FIFA Club World Cup and multiple World Cup qualifying campaigns. He was part of the officiating teams in the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the years, he has officiated in the Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Copa America, FIFA Club World Cup and multiple World Cup qualifying campaigns. He was part of the officiating teams in the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups as well. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He was at the centre of a huge storm following the 2022 World Cup quarter-final between England and France. When England went down in the contest, several fans and players questioned some of his calls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was at the centre of a huge storm following the 2022 World Cup quarter-final between England and France. When England went down in the contest, several fans and players questioned some of his calls. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sampaio has built a career on maintaining a tough stance, and he's known for not showing any sort of reluctance before issuing red cards. Sampaio goes viral {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sampaio has built a career on maintaining a tough stance, and he's known for not showing any sort of reluctance before issuing red cards. Sampaio goes viral {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Even before the red cards were issued, Sampaio was being talked about on social media because of the communication device he was wearing. Many fans online compared it to a gaming headset. The spotlight grew further after the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener became one of the most talked-about matches in recent times due to the three red cards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even before the red cards were issued, Sampaio was being talked about on social media because of the communication device he was wearing. Many fans online compared it to a gaming headset. The spotlight grew further after the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener became one of the most talked-about matches in recent times due to the three red cards. {{/usCountry}}

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South Africa's Sphephelo Sithole was dismissed shortly after half-time, and his teammate Themba Zwane was sent off later following a VAR review for striking Roberto Alvarado in the face.

In the dying minutes of the contest, Mexico defender Cesar Montes became the third player to be sent off.

Speaking of the match between Mexico and South Africa, Mexico won 2-0, with goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez.

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