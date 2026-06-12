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Who is Wilton Sampaio? Referee who issued three red cards in the FIFA World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa

Here's all you need to know about Wilton Sampaio, the referee who issued three red cards in the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener between Mexico and South Africa.

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 07:20 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially got underway on Thursday night with Mexico vs South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca. The co-hosts of the tournament, Mexico, started off with a win after beating the Rainbow Nation 2-0. However, more than the result, the first match of the competition will be remembered for the three red cards issued and the players given marching orders by referee Wilton Sampaio. South Africa was reduced to nine players after Yaya Sithole and Themba Zwane committed fouls, while Mexico also lost Cesar Montes in the dying moments of the game.

Here's all you need to know about Wilton Sampaio(AFP)

Speaking of the referee, who was at the thick of the action, Sampaio comes from Brazil, and he's one of the most experienced officials going around. He has been officiating in international matches for more than a decade.

He was born in Teresina de Goias, Brazil, in 1981. The 44-year-old began officiating in Brazil's top division in 2009, and over the years, he became known as the country's leading referee. He then earned his FIFA badge in 2013.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Is the dubious record of 28 red cards in 2006 under threat after Mexico-South Africa opener?

South Africa's Sphephelo Sithole was dismissed shortly after half-time, and his teammate Themba Zwane was sent off later following a VAR review for striking Roberto Alvarado in the face.

In the dying minutes of the contest, Mexico defender Cesar Montes became the third player to be sent off.

Speaking of the match between Mexico and South Africa, Mexico won 2-0, with goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez.

 
fifa world cup mexico south asia
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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