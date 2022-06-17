'Why don't you sign him': Fans go berserk as Tottenham Hotspur share special post after Chhetri equals huge goal record

English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday won many hearts of Indian football fans as they shared a special post for Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri after he broke a massive international goal-scoring record during the ongoing AFC Asian Cup qualifying tournament in Kolkata.

By scoring the second goal for India in the team's final AFC Asian Cup Qualifying game, against Afghanistan on Tuesday, Chhetri amassed 84 goals in his illustrious international career. And with that, he drew level with Hungarian football legend Ferenc Puskas at the fifth-spot for the most goals scored in international football.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo rules the chart with his tally of 117 goals followed by Ali Daei of Iran (109), Mokhtar Dahari (89) and Argentine maestro Lionel Messi (86).

"Congratulations to India's @chetrisunil11 for equalling the great Ferenc Puskas with his tally of 84 international goals! #IndianFootball," Tottenham Hotspur wrote on their Twitter handle.

Chhtetri's tally of 84 goals came in what was his 129th appearance for the Indian team. Four of those goals came during this Third Round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification tournament.

When asked about his record, the Indian captain said, "I genuinely don't care about records and personal milestones. I just want to enjoy myself as I move on to the last moments – just go out and enjoy on the pitch."

This is the first time that India has qualified for back-to-back editions of the AFC Asia Cup. Overall, it will be India's fifth appearance in the top continental tournament

The 2023 edition will feature 24 teams.

