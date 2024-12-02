Why is Arsenal ahead of Chelsea despite having same points, goal difference? Little-known Premier League rule explained

Chelsea and Arsenal have so far had a mixed-bag season in the Premier League 2024-25 and both the clubs which come with their historical relevance, now have the same stats after the end of Gameweek 13. This is truly a rare sight in the sport of football but you would be wondering why Arsenal is ahead of Chelsea in the points table despite sharing the same points, draws, losses, and goal difference. Chelsea's English midfielder Cole Palmer vies with Arsenal's English midfielder Declan Rice. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (AFP)

It is important to state that both Arsenal and Chelsea have so far played 13 matches in the Premier League 2024-25, winning seven games, drawing four, and losing two. Both the London clubs have the same number of points (25).

Both the clubs have also scored the same number of goals -- 26. If the resemblance cannot get any more uncanny, then your minds would get boggled when you find out that both Arsenal and Chelsea have also conceded the same number of goals -- 12.

Many fans are wondering whether Arsenal is ahead of Chelsea because of the alphabetical order. But there is no truth to this claim.

Why is Arsenal ahead of Chelsea?

Arsenal is in second place, behind table-toppers Liverpool, only because of a Premier League rule. As per the rule, if you want to separate two teams who have the same points, then the goal difference will first come into play. If the goal difference is also the same, then one needs to look at the number of goals scored.

If on a rare occurrence, the number of goals is also the same, then one needs to look at which club has collected the most points during their matches.

Now when Chelsea and Arsenal had played their match, the game ended up as a 1-1 tie. Hence this was also not enough to separate the two clubs.

Here is when a little-known Premier League rule kicks in. The team that has scored the most away goals in head-to-head matches between the two sides will be favoured.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli had scored the away goal when the Mikel Arteta-managed club faced Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea is yet to play at the Emirates this season, and this is why Arsenal is ahead of Chelsea in the points table.

Chelsea had last played against Aston Villa, winning the contest 3-0 while Arsenal outclassed West Ham United 5-2.