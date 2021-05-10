Home / Sports / Football / Wife and children of PSV's Zahavi tied up in robbery as he headed to match
Eran Zahavi: File photo(AP)
Eran Zahavi: File photo(AP)
football

Wife and children of PSV's Zahavi tied up in robbery as he headed to match

Two robbers turned up at the house on Sunday under the pretence of delivering a package and threatened his wife, Shay, with a firearm, police said.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Amsterdam
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 05:09 PM IST

The wife and four children of PSV Eindhoven forward Eran Zahavi were tied up by robbers at their home in Amsterdam while was on his way to an away game, Dutch police said on Monday.

Two robbers turned up at the house on Sunday under the pretence of delivering a package and threatened his wife, Shay, with a firearm, police said.

No one was injured, but police described the event as being "traumatic" for those involved. The police said they were looking for two suspects aged around 20.

"A very unpleasant event," Israeli international Zahavi wrote on his Instagram account on Monday. "This goes far beyond a normal theft or burglary."

Zahavi missed PSV's game against Willem II Tilburg after his wife called to tell him about the robbery while he was travelling on the team bus.

Former Maccabi Tel Aviv and Palermo striker Zahavi, 33, joined PSV last summer after four years at China's Ghuangzhou.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
psv eindhoven
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.