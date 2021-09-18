With Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann gone, Memphis Depay ready for 'difficult' challenge at FC Barcelona

On June 20th, 2021, FC Barcelona announced the signing of Dutch forward Memphis Depay on a free transfer from Lyon. The 27-year-old footballer had made a name for himself in Ligue 1 over the last four years, and with his primary years left in the tank, Depay was considered a big signing for the club. But little did fans knew at the time, how crucial this signing would be for Barca for the 2021/22 season.

On August 5th, Barcelona announced that star forward Lionel Messi will be leaving the club in the summer. A few days after Messi's emotional farewell speech, he joined PSG on a permanent deal. But the 2021 summer transfer window had more twists in store.

On the deadline day, Antoine Griezmann also went back to Atletico Madrid on loan in a shock transfer, leaving primary attacking duties on Depay's shoulder at Barcelona.

On being asked about the challenges in front of him this season, Depay said that he feels he has the responsibility to help the club during these tough situations.

“It did not change my plans. Maybe, it changed the plans of the club or the coach. Because the players never have the impact of who is leaving or not,” Depay told Hindustan Times during a media call organised by FC Barcelona.

"Yeah, it is what it is. You think about it, you say 'okay, you have to go on'. Regarding the expectations from me, I always put high expectations on myself. I know what I want to achieve here.

“I hope I can achieve the things I want to achieve at the club here. I hope I can help the team in these difficult situations. That is why I also came here. That's all I can say,” he added.

The former Manchester United forward further said that he is enjoying his initial few days at the club, as the players in the dressing room are all very respectful of each other. Depay also said that he enjoys the honest assessment his teammates give to each other in the dressing room.

“They are all very friendly. The dressing room is very good. With everyone, there is mutual respect. We enjoy, and we laugh together. Yeah, we stick together in tough moments. The combinations are very good,” he said.

“We expect a lot from each other. We are always honest. That is also an important quality of the team. That was my first impression when I came here - the players are all very respectful towards each other,” he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON