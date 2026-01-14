Women’s football: I believe we are going to the World Cup, says Crispin Chhetri

Kolkata: For Crispin Chhetri, 46 days between now and the AFC Women’s Asian Cup equals to 22 training sessions. “That is how many days I will have after factoring in friendlies, recovery and travel,” he said. “But that is the lot of national team coaches.”

On Thursday, Chettri and the India women’s football team will leave for Manavgat, Turkey, for three matches between January 18 and 24 against clubs from Switzerland as well as Ukraine’s Metalist Kharkiv. “We couldn’t get international teams because it is not a FIFA window,” said Chhetri, the head coach.

That’ll change in the Turkish Cup next month. The squad will then travel to Australia on February 10 to acclimatise and play a couple of friendlies ahead of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup beginning on March 1. First-time qualifiers India open against Vietnam on March 4, play Japan three days later and Chinese Taipei on March 10.

“The good thing is we know about our opponents. Recently, Chinese Taipei played Nepal; we saw Vietnam in the SEA Games. Japan, we can’t talk much about because they are one of the best teams in the world,” he said.

So far, so predictable from the coach of a team that at 67 are ranked lowest in the group. Chhetri’s next statement was as unexpected as India beating Thailand in Thailand last July to seal a finals berth. “I believe we are going to the World Cup. Now, the players have to start believing in what I believe.”

The man from Kurseong, West Bengal had made a similar prediction the last time he spoke to HT. “We have started thinking that we could go to Australia,” he had said before the qualifiers where the home team, who had played in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup finals, were the favourites.

Delivered with the calm of someone ordering room service, Chhetri then paused on the virtual call on Tuesday from Gurugram where India are training. “Vietnam and Chinese Taipei are good teams but beatable.” Vietnam, who played in the 2023 World Cup and will be in their 10th successive Asian finals, are ageing, he said.

“Technically and tactically, we are not better than Vietnam and Chinese Taipei. But where we can match them is in fitness and set-pieces. These are the key areas we have been working on,” said Chhetri, who turns 51 on January 20.

Sangita Basfore’s winner in the 2-1 win against Thailand that sealed qualification came following a corner-kick hung at the far post.

A top-six finish in Australia will take India to Brazil for the 2027 World Cup. If they are among the quarter-finalists in the 12-team competition, they will be assured of an inter-continental playoff berth.

That would seem some way off after a draw and a defeat to Nepal and a loss to Iran in October, the last time India played international friendlies. Chhetri did not make much of it. “We did not play for nearly four months. How can you expect the players to perform? Yes, they played in the senior nationals but that is not as competitive as internationals,” he said.

Also, ranking was not important in that window, seeing players to create a core group was, he said. “Now, we have 35 players we can call anytime.”

Fitness issues

For Turkey, India will miss Soumya Guguloth who is not fit. Guguloth, 24, was the top Indian scorer with nine goals in the last edition of the Indian Women’s League (IWL). Chhetri said he hopes the defensive midfielder will get fit for the Asian Cup.

Back from long injury lay-offs, defenders Ashtam Oraon and Sweety Devi and goalkeeper Shreya Hooda will be given fixed minutes initially, said Chhetri.

Defenders Sushmita Lepcha, Juli Kishan and Sarita Yumnam, forwards Kaviya Pakkirisamy and Jasoda Munda and midfielder Sanfida Nongrum have been chosen for the trip based on their performance in the first phase of IWL which ended on January 9.

Forward Manisha Kalyan, likely to join a club in Peru, and midfielder Aveka Singh, who plays in Denmark, are expected to join the squad by the month end, said Chhetri.

“I think this is the best possible way, playing in Turkey and going directly to Australia. I would have loved if IWL had stopped earlier and I got 10-12 days of training but it is better to light a candle than shout at darkness,” said Chhetri.