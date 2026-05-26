...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

World Football Day: How Jules Rimet turned Olympic success into the FIFA World Cup

May 25 marks World Football Day, honouring the 1924 Olympic tournament and FIFA’s 1928 decision to create the World Cup.

Updated on: May 26, 2026 01:11 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
Advertisement

Football has grown into the world’s most popular sport, followed by millions across every continent. In the modern era, most conversations revolve around club football, transfer battles, league rivalries, and continental competitions. But as soon as the FIFA World Cup approaches, attention shifts instantly. No matter how big club football becomes, the World Cup continues to stand above everything else as the game’s ultimate prize.

Jules Rimet brought the biggest revolution in football.(X Image)

The roots of international football go back well before the World Cup was created. Football first appeared at the 1900 Olympic Games in Paris as an exhibition sport, offering an early glimpse of the game’s international potential. It was later officially included as a medal event at the 1908 Olympics in London, giving national teams a recognised global platform to compete against one another.

However, it was the 1924 Olympic Games in Paris that truly transformed football’s international stature. Teams from different regions took part in the competition, and the tournament drew widespread global attention, underlining how quickly the sport had expanded beyond traditional footballing nations. The success of that event strengthened the idea that football deserved its own independent global tournament.

The momentum continued four years later at the 1928 Olympics, where Uruguay once again emerged champions, this time overcoming Argentina in the final. Those triumphs marked the beginning of South America’s early dominance in international football and further strengthened the growing belief that the sport was ready for its own standalone global tournament.

He took the bold call to vision about an independent FIFA tournament, as many would have just been satisfied with its success in the Olympics, but he wanted something bigger.

Many would have stuck with the Olympic Football Tournament model that had proved so successful, but for the forward-thinking Rimet, it only intensified his desire to see an independent FIFA tournament.

It was on 28 May 1928, at the 17th FIFA Congress in Amsterdam, that Rimet tabled the extraordinary proposal for FIFA to stage its own world championship. The organisation agreed. After Uruguay offered to pay for all travel expenses, the Olympic champions were chosen as hosts for the inaugural 1930 tournament.

Uruguay hosted the first-ever World Cup

Organising the first FIFA World Cup in Uruguay was far from easy. Construction delays at the Estadio Centenario created major concerns, with the stadium only being completed five days after the tournament had begun. Travel was another significant challenge, especially for European teams. At the time, many footballers were not full-time professionals and risked losing their jobs if they travelled to South America for several weeks. As a result, several leading European nations chose not to participate. Eventually, only Belgium, Yugoslavia, Romania, and France made the trip, with Romania’s involvement reportedly encouraged directly by King Carol II. Despite the obstacles, the tournament successfully marked the beginning of a new era in football.

 
club football fifa world cup food olympics
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / World Football Day: How Jules Rimet turned Olympic success into the FIFA World Cup
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.