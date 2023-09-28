'You think the target was quadruple?': Pep Guardiola's classy message to Newcastle after Man City's Carabao Cup defeat

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City crashed out of the Carabao Cup last night after facing a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at the St. James' Park. Following the loss, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola pointed out that he is not bothered with quadruple hopes. The Spaniard went on to insist that Manchester City are “more than happy with the treble.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shakes hands with Newcastle United's Joelinton after the match (Action Images via Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You think the target was the quadruple? We are more than happy with the treble," Guardiola told Sky Sports as per Goal. "We played an incredible game. They increased after the break and were more aggressive. They scored a goal. Last season we were out against Southampton and not there but tonight we were. Congratulations to Newcastle,” the former Barcelona boss added after Manchester City’s Carabao Cup elimination.

Pep Guardiola made seven changes to Manchester City playing XI which lined up in their Premier League weekend victory against Nottingham Forest. Guardiola even decided to keep goal machine Erling Haaland on the bench. Despite dominating the first half, Manchester City could not open the scoring.

Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak scored the solitary goal of the fixture in the 53rd minute. Guardiola did bring on midfielders Matheus Nunes, Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden in the second half but the reigning Champions League winners could not avoid a Carabao Cup elimination. Guardiola decided to give a rare start to midfielder Kalvin Phillips but the English international could not make full use of the opportunity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following Alexander Isak’s strike, Pep Guardiola lost his calm and he was even seen arguing with fourth official Chris Kavanagh. Guardiola’s remonstration earned him a yellow card as well. After the conclusion of the Carabao Cup, Guardiola was once again spotted confronting Kavanagh. It has been learnt that lack of bookings given to Newcastle United was the reason behind Guardiola’s anger.

While talking about his yellow card, Guardiola said, as per Daily Mail, “I don't know how many fouls they did, how many fouls we had and the number of yellow cards. But it is what it is, sometimes the emotions are there. Respect for the referees and their job. A well-deserved yellow card.”

In the Premier League, Manchester City have kicked off their title defence on a promising note. Having played six matches so far, they have managed to remain unbeaten in the domestic league. Sitting atop the Premier League points table, Manchester City have conceded just three goals till now. In their next fixture, Manchester City will be up against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, September 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON