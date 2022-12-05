'He's a teacher and he's my idol': Brazil star reveals lessons from Neymar ahead of South Korea clash in the last 16

Brazil suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Cameroon in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022. It was the first defeat for the five-time World Cup winners in the group stage of a World Cup in the 21st century. Brazil striker Neymar missed the match due to injury but he still played a role in boosting his teammate Rodrygo's confidence and lifting the spirits in the Brazilian camp.

“Neymar gave me so much confidence before the match: he wanted to show me his support. He’s a teacher and he’s my idol; it’s an honor for me to play with him,” said Rodrygo as quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

“At the end of the match, he complimented me and told me to continue like this, despite the defeat. He told me not to think about what happened with Cameroon, to leave it behind me and look forward,” he added.

As per latest reports, Neymar has recovered from his injury and is all set to play against South Korea in the round of 16 match on Tuesday, December 6.

"Neymar will play tomorrow. Neymar has a special training this afternoon," said Brazil manager Tite.

Having lifted their fifth title in 2002, Brazil are hoping to win the World Cup after two decades. They finished top of points table in the group stages, with two wins in three games.

South Korea, on the other hand, somehow managed to make it to the round of 16 after being tied with Uruguay on four points. But the Asian nation qualified on the basis of a better goal difference. They had a two goal advantage over Uruguay after the conclusion of group stage clashes.

