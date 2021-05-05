Hockey India mourns death of former India junior player Sanjib Barla

Hockey India on Wednesday mourned the death of former India junior player Sanjib Barla, who died in Rourkela due to COVID-19 related complications.

Barla died on Sunday. He was 34.

Barla, who was part of the Indian junior men's camp in 2009, played for Odisha in various domestic hockey competitions. He also worked for Western Railways in Mumbai.

"Sanjib was an integral part of the hockey circuit in Odisha and he will be deeply missed by all of us," HI President Gyanendro Ningombam said in a condolence message.

"We are extremely saddened to hear the news of his passing and we extend our deepest condolences to Sanjib's family and friends. May they have the strength to pass through this terrible time."

India is grappling with a devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with more than three lakh fresh cases and over 3000 deaths daily.