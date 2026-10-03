Asian Games: India men extend Asian hockey dominance, book LA 2028 ticket

The blue turf at Kakamigahara was awaiting the coronation and the Indian men’s hockey team delivered a masterclass to ensure their date with destiny was met with ruthless precision.

Gold medallists India celebrate on the podium during the victory ceremony. (REUTERS)

Following the historic triumph of the Indian women’s team, who ended a 44-year drought by stunning China 1-0 in the final on Friday to punch their ticket to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the men stepped onto the pitch carrying the weight of unprecedented expectations.

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By the time the hooter echoed through the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium on Saturday evening, Harmanpreet Singh and Co had dismantled a formidable Malaysian side 5-1 to defend their Asian Games gold medal for the first time, ensuring the nation’s 21st gold and a fourth place finish in the overall medals tally.

Deep Dive How did the Indian men's hockey team perform in the Asian Games final against Malaysia? The Indian men's hockey team showcased an exceptional performance, defeating Malaysia 5-1 to defend their Asian Games gold medal and secure qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. What was the significance of India's victory in both the men's and women's hockey finals at the Asian Games? India's victory in both finals marked a historic achievement, as it was the first time both the men’s and women’s hockey teams secured gold medals at the Asian Games, highlighting a new era of dominance in continental hockey. Who was the standout player for India in the final match against Malaysia, and what was his contribution? Harmanpreet Singh was a standout player in the final, scoring the opening goal through a drag-flick and demonstrating strong defensive play, which allowed India to maintain control throughout the match.

Billed as a clash of tactical familiarity, the final pitted India’s chief coach Craig Fulton against Malaysia’s head coach Brendon Carolan. Having represented South Africa together as players before Fulton brought Carolan in as his assistant for the Irish men's team in 2014, the shared foundation meant there would be no secrets on the pitch.

Also read: From fractured to formidable: How Marijne helped resurrect Indian women’s hockey

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{{^usCountry}} Malaysia, boasting an incredibly experienced roster featuring five players with over 200 caps, deployed a disciplined half-press. They thrived on strangling space, waiting for the slightest hesitation to launch fast counterattacks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Malaysia, boasting an incredibly experienced roster featuring five players with over 200 caps, deployed a disciplined half-press. They thrived on strangling space, waiting for the slightest hesitation to launch fast counterattacks. {{/usCountry}}

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But India’s structure remained resolute, anchored by the towering presence of Harmanpreet Singh. The India captain stood tall in defence, repeatedly stripping the ball from Malaysian forwards and immediately turning defence into attack.

His pinpoint long passes were constant, bypassing the midfield entirely to find Abhishek lurking in the striking circle. It was Abhishek’s gutsy circle penetration in the 11th minute that earned India their first penalty corner (PC). Though the initial trap was poor, the ensuing scramble resulted in another opportunity. Stepping up to the mark, Harmanpreet unleashed a furious drag-flick to put India ahead 1-0.

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Stung by the early deficit, Malaysia pressed higher, abandoning their initial caution. Their aggression was rewarded in the 14th minute when Saari Fitri launched a breathtaking scoop from the 50-yard line deep into the Indian circle.

Shello Silverius tracked the aerial ball perfectly, catching it on the fly and hammering it past an unsighted Suraj Karkera on the next contact, levelling the score at 1-1.

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As the second quarter unfolded, the game’s tempo ebbed and flowed. Malaysia showcased an excellent turn of speed, earning their first PC, which was thwarted by a well-positioned Mohith HS and a brilliant first rush from veteran Manpreet Singh.

While trapping issues plagued both sides on set pieces, with Vivek Sagar Prasad missing a crucial trap on an Indian PC, the midfield battle was firmly controlled by Hardik Singh. Hardik orchestrated the tempo with sublime aerial scoops and brilliant dodges that left Malaysian defenders grasping at shadows.

In the 23rd minute, a clumsy stick check on Shilanand Lakra handed India another PC. With Harmanpreet off the pitch, the responsibility fell to Jugraj Singh. Announcing his presence, Jugraj fired a powerful, low drag-flick to the goalkeeper's right, restoring India's lead at 2-1 and leaving Carolan visibly livid on the Malaysian bench.

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Also read: 44 years later, India’s women are Asian Games hockey champions again

Returning after half-time, India tightened their grip. Sanjay began dictating play from the back, launching left-to-right aerial balls that continuously unlocked the Malaysian defence. Despite the high-stakes intensity, the match flowed with minimal fouls, a testament to the discipline of both sides as no cards were flashed. Malaysia fought desperately, forcing the Indian defence to work overtime, but they could not crack Fulton's structured wall.

The turning point came in the 42nd minute. After a Jugraj PC flew just off target, India relentlessly pressed for a two-goal cushion. Another PC sequence saw Harmanpreet’s initial shot re-taken, ultimately resulting in a stroke when a Malaysian defender illegally blocked the ball with his body. Hardik stepped up and easily pushed the ball to the left of Zaimi Mat Deris, the Malaysian goalkeeper committing the other way. At 3-1, the momentum had definitively shifted.

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Entering the fourth quarter, India transformed their relentless pace into a class of possession. Using their two-goal cushion, they utilised crisp, first-touch passing to flummox Malaysia, who were desperate to win the ball back.

In the 54th minute, India executed a superb team goal. Abhishek exploded down the right baseline, cutting a pass back to Sukhjeet Singh, whose instinctive first touch pass found Shilanand Lakra perfectly positioned in front of the goal. Lakra tapped in his first goal of the match, making it 4-1 and effectively ending the contest.

With the win almost secured, India decided to toy with their opposition. In the 57th minute, they won another PC and opted for a minimalist approach. Stripping away the decoys, only three Indians completed a PC — the minimum number required.

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It looked like a casual practice drill — Hardik injected, Manpreet stopped and Harmanpreet sounded the board with a bullet of a strike to make it 5-1 with a display of sheer confidence.

As the hooter blew, history was rewritten on multiple fronts. For the first time ever, both the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams are returning from the Asiad with gold medals, marking an era of continental dominance and securing dual qualification for LA 2028.

India men maintained their unbeaten streak against Asian opponents, a run that has lasted since a 2022 Asia Cup loss to Japan.