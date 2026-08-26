Amstelveen, While India's hockey teams chased a World Cup medal, 10 youngsters from the country were discovering something equally valuable away from the spotlight of the Wagener Stadium the confidence to dream bigger.

Beyond medals, India's para hockey players discover a world of confidence

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For the players who represented India at the Para Hockey World Cup, the thrill of boarding an aeroplane for the first time, travelling abroad, meeting players from different countries and simply enjoying the game often mattered more than the result.

India finished sixth in the tournament, with Italy emerging champions, but for the members of the Indian contingent, the experience was about much more than their final position.

"This has been a life-changing experience for the kids, not only in sports but also as individuals. They are meeting people from different countries, which is helping build their confidence and character," said Pratiek Talukdar, head of the Indian contingent, told PTI.

"A lot of them will go back to their villages as role models. We want to use these kids to inspire other special children to take up para hockey."

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{{^usCountry}} From August 20-24, athletes with intellectual disabilities from around the world took centre stage, competing in mixed-gender teams in an exciting 6-a-side format that brought speed, energy, passion and skill to the international stage at the inaugural Para Hockey WC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From August 20-24, athletes with intellectual disabilities from around the world took centre stage, competing in mixed-gender teams in an exciting 6-a-side format that brought speed, energy, passion and skill to the international stage at the inaugural Para Hockey WC. {{/usCountry}}

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India's 15-member contingent comprised 10 players, two coaches and three support staff.

Six of the players have intellectual disabilities, and getting them from their homes to training camps was itself a challenge.

"They need to be accompanied by escorts all the time. Language was also a barrier, but after three camps we managed to break that barrier. For the first time they had travelled outside the country," Talukdar said.

The coaches spent nearly 45-50 days with the players, learning about their individual habits, likes and dislikes, what kept them comfortable and what could trigger anxiety or discomfort.

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"The coaches got to know the players very closely. Our physio also studied their medical histories so that we could handle any emergency," Talukdar said.

Their journey

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The journey began with nationals followed by three preparatory camps in Faridabad.

"The players come from eight states, including Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan. They are very enthusiastic and have tremendous stamina. They are like a blank sheet of paper - whatever you teach them, they learn," said chief coach Daljinder Singh.

The format itself is different from conventional hockey.

The pitch is smaller, games are played over two 15-minute halves and teams are mixed, with boys and girls playing together.

"We have four boys and four girls in the squad, while six players are on the field including four boys and two girls. Our team played really well," said coach Rajeshwari.

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Amandeep Kaur from Punjab is a defender and has been playing hockey for only a year.

"My job is to stop the ball, give it to my team and do it again and again. I enjoy playing hockey. This was the first time I travelled in an aeroplane and the first time I came outside the country," she said.

Captain and defender Jeevan Prajapati has been playing sports for four years.

He earlier played floorball before taking up hockey this year.

"Para hockey is different. I have been injured many times. I am scared of getting injured but I also love playing," he said.

His father used to accompany him to school for practice, and now Jeevan is proudly representing India against teams from around the world.

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"I feel good that I am playing against different countries. I want Para Hockey in India to become bigger and have more participation," he said.

For Delhi goalkeeper Ishan, hockey has opened another door.

The Class 12 student has been playing hockey for one to two years and is already thinking beyond the sport.

"I am loving hockey. I want to go to university and become a good hockey player," he said.

For these youngsters, the World Cup was therefore not simply about goals, wins or a sixth-place finish.

It was about the first flight, the first international jersey, new friendships and the feeling that they belonged on a world stage.

And as they prepare to return home, their coaches hope the biggest victory will be the confidence they carry with them and pass on to many more children like them.

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India's immediate focus now shifts to the Special Olympics Summer Games in Chile next October, which will be the equivalent of the Paralympics for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

"We have to build a stronger team for that. That is our immediate focus," Talukdar said.

The Indian programme is supported by the Sports Authority of India, individual donors and CSR initiatives of various organisations, while the team also works with coaches from Hockey India and other federations to strengthen its coaching structure.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.