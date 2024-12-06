Menu Explore
Blackhawks fire coach Luke Richardson in his 3rd season after league-worst start

AP |
Dec 06, 2024 05:06 AM IST

Blackhawks fire coach Luke Richardson in his 3rd season after league-worst start

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks fired coach Luke Richardson on Thursday, signaling their frustration with the state of the franchise's rebuilding project.

HT Image
HT Image

Chicago has dropped four in a row to fall to an NHL-worst 8-16-2 on the season. It was outscored 41-27 while going 3-9-1 in its last 13 games.

Anders Sorensen was elevated to interim coach. Sorensen had been coaching the team's top minor league affiliate in Rockford.

“Today I made the difficult decision to move on from Luke as our head coach,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “We thank him for his efforts and contributions to the organization and our community. As we have begun to take steps forward in our rebuilding process, we felt that the results did not match our expectations for a higher level of execution this season and ultimately came to the decision that a change was necessary.”

Chicago had expected to be more competitive in Richardson's third season. It signed Tyler Bertuzzi, Teuvo Teravainen, Alec Martinez and Craig Smith on a busy first day of free agency this summer. It also had Connor Bedard coming back for his second season after winning the Calder Memorial Trophy as NHL rookie of the year.

But Bertuzzi and Teravainen have struggled, and Martinez has been hampered by injuries. Bertuzzi has five goals and five assists in 26 games going into Saturday's matchup with Winnipeg. Teravainen has three goals and two assists in his last 21 games.

Of course, the most important player for Chicago is the 19-yeard-old Bedard — and it's his lack of production that likely led to Richardson's dismissal.

While the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft has shown some positive developmental signs, the young center has struggled offensively. Bedard stopped a 12-game drought when he scored in a 6-2 victory against Dallas on Nov. 27. He has five goals and 14 assists in 26 games after he had 11 goals and 10 assists at the same point last season.

NHL: /hub/nhl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

