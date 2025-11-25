Brandt Clarke scores winner as Kings edge Senators ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-OTT/RECAP Brandt Clarke scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 6:10 left in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings held on for a 2-1 win against the visiting Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

Warren Foegele also scored and Joel Edmundson assisted on both goals for the Kings, who improved to 2-4-3 at home this season. Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves.

Fabian Zetterlund scored and Leevi Merilainen made 20 saves for Ottawa, which was playing the third game of a seven-game road trip. The Senators opened the trip with back-to-back 3-2 victories over the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks in which they scored late tiebreaking goals.

Clarke took a one-timer slapshot from just inside the blue line and the puck nicked off Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub before hitting the net with one second left on the power play, giving Los Angeles a 2-1 lead.

After two scoreless periods, the Kings finally broke through with a goal by Foegele at 5:31 of the third.

Joel Armia brought the puck into the Ottawa zone down the right wall and then cut into the circle before sliding a pass to Foegele as he crashed the left post and Foegele redirected the puck into the net for his fourth goal of the season.

Kuemper was denied his 38th NHL shutout when Zetterlund scored for the second straight game to tie it 1-1.

Nikolas Matinpalo took a shot from the bottom of the left circle and the rebound came out front to Zetterlund, who swiped it into the net at 10:49.

Shots were even at 11-11 after the first period.

Merilainen did not have to make a save the final 7:16 of the second period, but Quinton Byfield hit the left post with a backhand off the rush with 52 seconds left.

Ottawa played without one of its top defensemen, Thomas Chabot, who had just returned from an upper-body injury that sidelined him for three games, was re- injured during the win against the Sharks on Saturday.

