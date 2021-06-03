Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
COVID-19: Hockey India's national technical official Rabbi Roshan passes away

He had last officiated in the recently concluded 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2021 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from March 17 to 25.
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Rajinder Singh was earlier Senior Vice President of Hockey India.

Hockey India mourned the death of 44-year-old national technical official Rabbi Roshan who passed away on Thursday in Bihar due to a prolonged illness caused by COVID-19.

Rabbi began officiating in 2010 and had officiated in a number of domestic tournaments including the Maharaja Sir B.P. Singh Prize Money All India Hockey Tournament 2020 in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (A & B Division) Kollam, Kerala, 10th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2020 (A & B Division), Chennai, Tamil Nadu among several other tournaments.

Expressing Hockey India's condolences to Rabbi Roshan's family, President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "We at Hockey India are deeply saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Rabbi Roshan. He was very active in the officiating community and shared a wonderful rapport with other officials.

"He was always enthusiastic to learn and also forthcoming in taking up officiating assignments. We extend our deepest condolences to his family in this moment of grief," he added. (ANI)

hockey india
