Deepika Sehrawat rewrites women’s hockey record books with eight-goal blitz to set Asian Games on fire

Deepika Sehrawat shattered the record books with a stunning performance in India women’s hockey team’s opening match at the 2026 Asian Games. She scored eight goals, the most by a women’s player in the history of the Games, as India beat Uzbekistan 19-0. Deepika was at her best throughout the match, repeatedly troubling the Uzbekistan defence with her powerful drag-flicks from penalty corners. India kept winning penalty corners and Deepika made the most of them, finding the net time and again with her finishing. Uzbekistan simply had no answer to her threat, especially when India earned set-piece opportunities. But it was not just about Deepika, with India dominating across the pitch and keeping Uzbekistan under pressure for most of the match. The scoreline reflected that dominance, with India scoring freely across all four quarters.

Deepika’s eight-goal masterclass sets women’s hockey record, gives Asiad 2026 a flying start (Hockey India)

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For Deepika, it was a record-breaking outing and a memorable start to India’s Asian Games campaign, with her eight goals becoming the most scored by a women’s hockey player in a single match.

Deepika was India’s biggest threat from penalty corners, with her drag-flicks on point as she repeatedly tore through the Uzbek defence. Uzbekistan had no answers whenever India earned a penalty corner, especially when Deepika stepped up to take the shot. She scored an incredible eight goals (8th, 22nd, 25th, 33rd, 36th, 38th, 41st and 54th minute), with most of them coming from penalty corners. Deepika kept testing her drag-flicks from both PC batteries and found success time and again. Her power, accuracy and consistency made her the biggest threat for Uzbekistan, who struggled to contain her throughout the match.

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Deep Dive What record did Deepika Sehrawat achieve in the Asian Games 2026? Deepika Sehrawat scored eight goals in a single match, setting a record for the most goals scored by a women’s player in the history of the Asian Games. How did India perform in their opening match against Uzbekistan at the Asian Games 2026? India dominated Uzbekistan, winning 19-0 and showcasing a powerful performance that featured Deepika's eight goals and contributed to India's third-biggest victory in Asian Games history. Why is Deepika Sehrawat's performance significant for women's hockey in India? Her eight-goal achievement not only set a new record for the Asian Games but also highlighted her exceptional skills and the strength of the Indian women's hockey team on an international platform.

{{^usCountry}} India vs Uzbekistan Highlights Asian Games India miss a massive milestone {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India vs Uzbekistan Highlights Asian Games India miss a massive milestone {{/usCountry}}

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India’s 19-0 win over Uzbekistan is their third-biggest victory in Asian Games history and marks a strong start to Salima Tete’s side’s campaign. India’s biggest win at the continental Games came in 1982, when they defeated Hong Kong 22-0 in New Delhi. Their second-biggest victory came in 2018, when they beat Kazakhstan 21-0 in Jakarta.

India looked capable of challenging the 22-0 record when they entered the final quarter with a 16-0 lead. However, the pace dropped in the final 15 minutes, with India scoring only three more goals. They eventually finished with 19 on the scoreboard, still registering one of the biggest wins in their Asian Games history. Apart from Deepika, Ishika also completed her hat-trick.

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While they fell short of the record, India’s dominant display was never in doubt. They controlled the game from the opening whistle and gave Uzbekistan little room to settle, making it a near-perfect start to their campaign.