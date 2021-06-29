Dilpreet Singh’s journey from a temperamental teenager to a team player

“It was my grandfather’s dream to see me play at the Olympics. He had set very high goals. He had told me that going to the Olympics is the biggest thing for a player. He is no more. I wish he had seen me play in Tokyo,” says Dilpreet, his voice choking.

“And if ever I am overcome by anger, I just remind myself of the days when I was out of the team. I just don’t want to go back to that stage again.”

“I am calmer now. I know how to control my emotions. My focus is more on my game. If I have to speak to any of my teammate I cannot shout, I have to talk positively. I internalize things. If I fall into the same trap then my game will suffer. Hockey is a high tempo game and one who handles the pressure is the best.”

Were there times when he felt like taking it out on someone?

“There were so many thoughts going in my mind. I had not played such high-pressure games in one year and it was my last chance to prove myself. Will I be able to perform? Seniors like Manpreet gave me confidence. I played against Belgium and Holland and I did well,” says Singh.

Senior India coach Graham Reid was impressed and included him in the senior core group and then in the squad for the FIH Pro League matches in January 2020.

Life came full circle when Singh had the opportunity to show his new side at the same tournament—Sultan of Johor Cup in 2019—that had paved the way for his maiden senior call up two years earlier. Now it was about coming back and Singh gave a good performance.

“Felix sir and Kariappa sir guided me and told me that it is not appropriate to pick on others game. I started having sessions with psychologists and learnt the process of keeping myself calm in the ground and dealing with pressure situations,” says Singh.

Felix told him to ‘just focus on his game and play hockey, or else you can never come back.’ He also introduced him to a mental trainer to correct his behavioural issues.

After he was shown the door for indiscipline, he was back to junior team with Felix. He was told to work on his issues.

Felix had been talking to Singh to work on his temperamental side, but once he was in the senior team Singh’s temperament had again started to get better of him.

“His job is to control his game and feelings and not direct others what to do.”

“He was a boy with so much quality and he would do anything to try and win a game. He doesn’t like to lose and he would try and start correcting others if he doesn’t get a ball or if someone is not playing up to his expectation. He would get frustrated. In the heat of the moment his emotions would spill over in the field,” says Felix.

It was an issue that Felix has been trying to address since Dilpreet burst into the junior team in 2017 with a scintillating performance in U-21 Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, where he was the top scorer with nine goals in six matches. Within months he was drafted into the senior national team and was part of the Commonwealth Games team in Gold Coast.

“I remember once I told a high-performance manager that If I have my way, I will always have Dilpreet in the playing XI. Coaches should know how to handle a player. For a player like him you should know how to get the best out of him on the pitch, regardless of his problems,” says Felix.

“He is one of the most brilliant youngsters I have seen, a very intelligent boy, and has good control of the ball. He has intricate skills and he learns and brings it to the match. Even in that junior selection trial he was not picked, but I insisted I wanted him among the probables,” Felix says.

When Felix first saw Singh, coming from the famous Surjit Hockey Academy, in a junior selection trial in 2017 among a group of 65 players, he was highly impressed. He knew he was seeing a special talent and from that Felix came to his rescue many times and even fought with the selection committee at times to have him in the team.

“The incident against Rohidas was a big lesson. I was a lot emotional from the beginning of my playing days in my village (Butala). When I expect certain things from my teammates and if they do not do it then I used to feel frustrated. Gussa bahut aata tha aur Kuch na kuch bola deta tha (I used to feel very angry and say whatever came to my mind). That was not good for me and my game, I realised later,” he says.

He did understand though why he was being dropped and that was the start of a learning curve.

“The seniors and juniors were training in the same place and I would feel so bad thinking just a few days back I was at the other side and now I am here,” he recalls.

“How would you feel when you get everything in such a small time and suddenly find yourself out of the squad? Only a player who has gone through such a phase can understand.”

“I was the juniormost in that team. My fitness was not that good. I was doing extra work with trainers to bring up my fitness level and I managed to impress with my performances. But then I lost everything. I was dropped,” says Singh.

In that one-year period with senior team, Singh, then only 19, had played in all major international tournaments --Commonwealth Games, Asian Games (bronze), Champions Trophy (silver), and World Cup at home in 2018.

“It was a very difficult period when I was dropped from the side,” says 21-year-old Dilpreet.

Seeing his dream of making it to the Tokyo Olympics close to be crushed, Singh realised a transformation is needed and with proper guidance from then junior India coach and former India captain Jude Felix and team manager BJ Kariappa, Singh was able to turn the corner. After almost a year, he earned back his place in side and, now a much calmer teamman Singh will be part of India’s frontline in Tokyo Olympics, fulfilling the dream of his sporting family from Amritsar—father Balwinder Singh was a national level hockey player and grandfather Gurnam Singh, a long jumper who represented India.

He was already under watch by team management for his reputation of uncontrolled outbursts -- like the one he had against Rohidas. It was a major issue with young Singh from his junior days and that incident in early 2019 turned out to be the tipping point. Singh was dropped from the senior national side and told to work on his attitude and fitness with the junior squad.

By evening, Singh realised his mistake and went to Rohidas to apologise for his impudence. Rohidas was quick to move on, but as far as Singh’s career was considered the damage was done.

