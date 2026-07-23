New Delhi, Former India women's hockey captain Pritam Rani Siwach walked onto the field at the 1998 World Cup in Utrecht long before her son, Yashdeep, was born.

Dutch Reunion : Yashdeep Siwach carries mother Pritam's legacy to the WC

Nearly three decades later, destiny has brought the family full circle.

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Yashdeep is set to make his senior World Cup debut in the very same country where his mother represented India. And when he steps on the field, it will make the Siwachs the first known mother-son duo in Indian hockey to feature at the sport's biggest tournament.

The 26-year-old defender has been named in India's squad for the World Cup, to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30, turning the tournament into an emotional milestone for the family.

"When I got selected, the first person I told was my mother. She became quite emotional because she had also played in the World Cup in Utrecht in 1998," Yashdeep told PTI.

"For me, representing India in the World Cup in the same country where my mother played is something very special."

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{{^usCountry}} Pritam, one of India's finest midfielders, captained the national team and was part of the side that won the historic gold medal at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester. Although India finished 12th at the 1998 World Cup, she scored twice against South Korea. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pritam, one of India's finest midfielders, captained the national team and was part of the side that won the historic gold medal at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester. Although India finished 12th at the 1998 World Cup, she scored twice against South Korea. {{/usCountry}}

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Long before he donned the India jersey, Yashdeep's introduction to hockey came through his mother's memories.

At home, he often leafed through albums filled with photographs from her playing days, observing the action shots, team pictures and tournament moments, unaware that one day he would create a similar collection of his own.

"She has a complete album with action photographs, tournament pictures and team photos. I've been looking at them since childhood. I am also in touch with many of her former teammates and keep getting guidance from them," he said.

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Initially drawn to swimming, Yashdeep gradually gravitated towards hockey. He accompanied his parents to national championships and watched the 2010 World Cup in New Delhi from the stands.

His childhood, however, was also shaped by the realities of having an international athlete as a mother. National camps often kept Pritam away from home for months at a stretch, in an era before smartphones and video calls.

"When I was very young, mom used to stay away for long camps. There were no video calls then. My father and grandparents looked after me, but whenever I missed her, he would take me to meet her if the camp was in Patiala or somewhere nearby," Yashdeep recalled.

"I also remember going to the airport to see her off whenever the team travelled abroad. Once, before an Olympic qualifier tour, my father took me to the hotel and I got to spend an entire day with her."

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Only after becoming part of the national camp himself did he fully appreciate the sacrifices behind his mother's illustrious career.

"I didn't understand it as a child, but now I know how much hard work and sacrifice it takes to be and stay in the national team. It is difficult just to make the squad, and even harder to perform consistently for so many years.

"Even after retirement, she has remained connected to hockey through coaching and is now playing in the Masters World Cup in the Netherlands. I have also seen how she made a comeback after my sister was born by working hard to lose weight."

Hockey runs deep in the Siwach household.

His father, Kuldeep, was also a hockey player whose dream of representing India could not materialise because of an injury.

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He now coaches alongside Pritam at the Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy in Haryana. Younger sister Kanika has already represented India at the junior level and is now knocking on the doors of the senior team.

"This World Cup is very special for the Siwach family. I want to fulfil my parents' dream and become an inspiration for my sister," said Yashdeep.

While Pritam was a midfielder and Kanika is a forward, Yashdeep chose a different path.

"My mother and sister may have scored more goals, but I enjoy stopping them," he said with a smile.

"I am also a football fan, so I enjoy defending and creating chances more than scoring. Besides, my father was a defender and trained me during my childhood."

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Having already played club hockey in Australia, Yashdeep says he is approaching his maiden World Cup without fear, thanks largely to the confidence instilled by head coach Craig Fulton and India's experienced defenders.

"Craig Fulton always tells me to enjoy my game. During the Pro League in Bhubaneswar, he simply said, 'Just be yourself.' He keeps reminding me that no matter who the opponent is, there is no reason to be afraid."

He also credits captain Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas and Jarmanpreet for easing his transition into the senior side.

"I have watched them since my junior days. They are always ready to help. You can ask Harman paaji anything, on or off the field."

A member of the Indian team that finished fourth at the 2021 Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar, Yashdeep knows senior international hockey is a different challenge altogether.

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"In junior hockey everyone is learning together. At the senior level, you are up against Olympic medallists, World Cup winners and some of the best players in the world. You have to contribute as a unit."

Proud of the legacy he has inherited, Yashdeep is equally determined to build one of his own.

"I am proud to be known as Pritam Rani Siwach's son today. But one day I want people to say, 'she is Yashdeep Siwach's mother.'"

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.