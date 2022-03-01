Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Hockey / FIH excludes Russia from upcoming Hockey Women's Junior World Cup
hockey

FIH excludes Russia from upcoming Hockey Women's Junior World Cup

This decision from the chief hockey body has come following Monday's recommendation by the IOC to avoid the participation of Russian athletes and officials in international competitions - in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all participants.
FIH excludes Russia from upcoming Hockey Women's Junior World Cup(Twitter)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 07:23 PM IST
ANI | , Lausanne [switzerland]

The Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday announced their decision to exclude Russia from the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup scheduled from April 1 to 12 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

This decision from the chief hockey body has come following Monday's recommendation by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to avoid the participation of Russian athletes and officials in international competitions - in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all participants.

Earlier this week, FIH had expressed its full solidarity to the members of Ukraine's hockey community at this terrible time.

"FIH is in regular contact with the Hockey Association of Ukraine and is doing its utmost to offer any support it can, in the hope that the Ukrainian team will be able to participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup. FIH expresses its strong hope for a peaceful resolution rapidly," the statement by FIH statement added. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis fih fih women's world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP