IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Hockey / First defeat for Indian women's hockey team on tour of Argentina
Hockey - Representational Image(Getty Images)
Hockey - Representational Image(Getty Images)
hockey

First defeat for Indian women's hockey team on tour of Argentina

In the previous matches, India drew 2-2 and 1-1 respectively with the Argentina junior team.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:41 AM IST

Indian women's hockey team suffered its first defeat on the tour of Argentina when it lost 1-2 to B side of the host, letting Agustina Gorzelany strike late in the match.

Sol Pagella (11') put the Argentina side while Indian forward Salima Tete (54') scored in the final quarter.

However, the Indian defence let Gorzelany score three minites after finding the equaliser.

In the previous matches, India drew 2-2 and 1-1 respectively with the Argentina junior team.

"Today we played against a stronger Argentina squad consisting many of their senior players.

"This was a perfect practice match for us ahead of next week's schedule where we play against the Senior side. Unfortunately, we conceded a PC goal minutes before the regulation time and this is what we need to manage better," said chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.

India began on a backfoot with Argentina 'B' playing tough, attacking hockey right from the start. Conceding two back-to-back PCs within six minutes of play and putting pressure on the visiting side but the Indian goalkeeper Rajani did well to save the goals.

In the 11th minute, however, a fierce circle penetration and well-timed strike by younger Sol Pagella put the home team ahead by 1-0.

With a strong defence put up by the Argentinian women, PCs were hard to come by for India and circle entries were restricted too. Though India managed to earn a PC in the 23rd minute, dragflicker Gurjit Kaur's attempt to equalise was well saved by the opposition's goalkeeper.

It was a battle India had to fight hard against a strong Argentinian forwardline as they earned two more PCs in the 43rd and 51st minutes. But India's PC defence held sway to ensure the lead was not further extended.

In the 54th minute, when India bagged a PC, an alert Salima Tete swiftly struck the ball off a rebound into the goalpost fetching her team a much-need equaliser.

The sturdy home team upped their ante in the following minutes with a circle penetration that resulted in a PC. This was the deciding moment as an experienced Gorzelany converted the goal in the 57th minute to seal the match.

India will next take on Argentina 'B' on Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Indian women's junior hockey team beat Chile 3-2(Hockey India/Twitter)
Indian women's junior hockey team beat Chile 3-2(Hockey India/Twitter)
hockey

Indian junior women's hockey team stuns Chile's senior side 3-2

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:09 PM IST
It was India's third consecutive victory on the tour. They had defeated Chile's junior side twice earlier this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rani Rampal will be conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Kel Ratna award(Photo: Hockey India)
Rani Rampal will be conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Kel Ratna award(Photo: Hockey India)
hockey

Rani's goal help women's hockey team draw 1-1 with junior Argentina side

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:22 PM IST
It was a second straight draw for the Indian team following a 2-2 result in the tour-opener.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh(The Hockey India/Twitter)
Photo of Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh(The Hockey India/Twitter)
hockey

Pro League will be the perfect test ahead of Olympics: Sreejesh

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:11 PM IST
In the next leg of FIH Hockey Pro League matches, India is scheduled to play against Argentina in April, Britain, Spain and Germany in May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rani Rampal(Photo: Hockey India)
Rani Rampal(Photo: Hockey India)
hockey

India women's hockey skipper Rani Rampal talks about Argenita tour

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:52 PM IST
The women's side will become the first of India's hockey teams to resume international matches as it plays the first of the eight games during the tour of Argentina, starting Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of Indian drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur(Twitter)
File Photo of Indian drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur(Twitter)
hockey

Indian women hockey team working on PC conversion and defence: Gurjit

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Indian women hockey team working on PC conversion and defence: Gurjit
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP