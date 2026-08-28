Amstelveen , India's women's hockey team has found a new belief in itself, veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia said after the side finished fifth at the ongoing World Cup, their best result in more than five decades.

Future perfect for India women’s hockey after World Cup turnaround: Savita Punia

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The result marked a strong turnaround for India, who had failed to make the cut for the Paris Olympics 2024 and also had a tearful exit from the semi-final race at the recently-concluded World Cup here.

The experienced Savita, who has 319 international caps, in an interview to PTI, says the biggest change is not merely in the results but in the atmosphere inside the dressing room.

Deep Dive What factors contributed to the Indian women's hockey team's fifth-place finish in the World Cup? The team's fifth-place finish was attributed to a combination of physical transformation, increased confidence, and improved communication and teamwork under the new coaching staff, emphasizing a positive atmosphere. How did the absence from the Paris Olympics impact the Indian women's hockey team's performance in the World Cup? Missing out on the Paris Olympics motivated the team to prove themselves and earn respect by showcasing their abilities, which contributed to their determination and focus throughout the World Cup. Why is a Women's Hockey India League important for the future of the sport in India? A Women's Hockey India League is vital for providing young players a platform to develop their skills and gain experience, which could enhance the overall performance of the national team in future competitions.

"After the arrival of coach Sjoerd Marijne and all the new support staff, we decided to have fun, laugh, talk and chat off the field. It wasn't like this before," said Savita, who is one cap away from equalling India's record for most international appearances.

"We kept our thoughts to ourselves, but today every player speaks very openly to each other. Whatever I feel , I can frankly tell the team.

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{{^usCountry}} "The coaching staff has created such an environment that we feel a deep sense of doing our best. It's visible in the eyes, in the workouts and in the practice of all the players." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The coaching staff has created such an environment that we feel a deep sense of doing our best. It's visible in the eyes, in the workouts and in the practice of all the players." {{/usCountry}}

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After missing the last-four following their goalless draw to Australia, India defeated higher-ranked Germany 3-1 to finish fifth their best result since 1974.

Savita's emotional reaction in the dugout after missing the semis berth became one of the most viral images of the tournament.

She cried again after the match against Germany.

"Standing behind the goalpost, I was thinking that if I had played even 50 per cent of the hockey I played against Germany against Australia, we would have reached the semi-finals," she said.

"That day I cried out of sadness, but today it was tears of joy. I received many messages saying that it was not nice to see you crying on TV. People also said that no one had imagined that the team would play the fifth-place match."

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Savita, who also missed a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, admitted that the disappointment hit hard.

"But perhaps I also needed time to recover from that shock. That evening we all discussed that there was nothing left to lose. If we wanted to show what we are capable of and earn respect, we should finish fifth at any cost so the world could see that we only lost one match and that Indian hockey was truly improving," she said.

The fifth-place finish has given Savita fresh hope, even though the pain of missing out on a medal remains.

"We lost a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and now the World Cup as well. But I'm happy that we're on the right track and will qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics by winning a gold medal at the Asian Games."

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"Our attacking hockey is very good, and that's our strength. We want to leave with our heads held high. We have to participate in the Asian Games and take a good feeling from here. We will continue with what we have done well and work on our shortcomings."

The senior goalkeeper believes the team's ability to stay focused on its own game, rather than being overwhelmed by the opposition or the occasion, has been another major factor behind the turnaround.

"As a senior, I have seen many ups and downs. Experience teaches me how to keep my morale high and overcome difficult situations. We didn't lose focus and were disciplined. We strategised match by match and didn't think about the results. We focused on our hockey and will continue to do so in the future," she said.

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While the team's fifth-place finish was being celebrated, she was simultaneously using social media to appeal for the revival of the Women's Hockey India League, convinced that the young players who have emerged during this campaign need a platform to continue their development.

"This was the first World Cup for these 11 players, and they performed brilliantly. This suggests that the future of Indian women's hockey is bright," she said.

"Two days ago, we were discussing why a women's hockey league is necessary because we know there are very good players at the grassroots level. Having a league will help us continue to perform like this."

India ended their impressive campaign in which the team lost just once to the Netherlands and showed the character to bounce back from another crushing disappointment.

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The show came after India had missed out on the Paris Olympics, slipped out of the Pro League and entered this World Cup with plenty to prove.

But after winning the Nations Cup to return to the Pro League, the side went on to produce its best World Cup campaign in 52 years.

We want to qualify for Olympics: Navneet

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Forward Navneet Kaur, who scored twice against Germany, echoed her senior teammate, saying the players were conscious that their performances could shape the future of the sport.

"We were playing for ourselves, our families and our country, but we also had to play well for the future of Indian women's hockey so that more girls in India can play hockey," Navneet said.

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The veteran forward believes the team's World Cup campaign has strengthened its case for a women's league.

"Now people will understand our appeal for a Women's Hockey India League. We truly want to do better and can do it. We want to qualify for the Olympics. After what we did in this World Cup, we have gained the confidence that we can defeat any team."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.