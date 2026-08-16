Harmanpreet Singh hits brace as India ace the opening act against Wales in Hockey World Cup

Opening matches of World Cups across any team sport can be tricky. After a period of some leeway for combination and tactical experiments to “build on to” the tournament that matters, as head coach Craig Fulton put it ahead of India’s curtain-raiser, there is little room left for slip-ups.

Harmanpreet Singh scored twice in India’s 3-1 victory over Wales in Amstelveen, Netherlands on Saturday. (HI) (HT_PRINT)

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First acts may not define the campaign, but it can set the tone. For India, that first act of the 2026 Men’s Hockey World Cup against Wales was fairly positive.

Against an opposition that sought crowdfunding to turn up at hockey’s biggest showpiece, India dished out a relatively solid 3-1 victory in Pool D with all three goals coming from penalty corners (PC) at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands on the inaugural day.

Deep Dive How did India perform in their opening match against Wales in the 2026 Men's Hockey World Cup? India secured a solid 3-1 victory over Wales, with captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring two goals from penalty corners and Sanjay Rana scoring the opening goal. What strategies did India employ to secure their win against Wales in the World Cup opener? India effectively utilized their set-piece strength, converting three of five penalty corners earned during the match, while also relying on a strong defensive structure. What does Harmanpreet Singh hope to achieve in the 2026 Men's Hockey World Cup? Harmanpreet aims to end India's 51-year wait for a World Cup title, expressing confidence in the team's preparations and their ability to convert opportunities in crucial moments.

Sterner tests than 15th-ranked Wales will await the Tokyo and Paris Games bronze medallist over the fortnight, but Saturday’s display should settle any nerves that the Indian players, clad in their new saffron-coloured playing outfit, may have had.

Kit talk threatened to steer much of the pre-tournament build-up off the field, and this victory could also help bring attention back to action on the turf. Captain Harmanpreet Singh got into his elements on it, scoring twice with his dragflicks in the 11th and 43rd minute. Harmanpreet’s form often mirrors India’s fortunes in high-stakes tournaments. At the 2023 World Cup at home, India crashed out before the quarter-finals with just four goals from their off-colour leader.

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{{^usCountry}} That the 30-year-old got half that number one contest into the 2026 edition is a good sign. So is someone other than Harmanpreet stepping up to convert a PC, as 25-year-old Sanjay did in the 8th minute when the captain wasn’t on the field. “I am very happy that one of the youngsters scored a goal, especially on dragflick,” Harmanpreet told FIH after the game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That the 30-year-old got half that number one contest into the 2026 edition is a good sign. So is someone other than Harmanpreet stepping up to convert a PC, as 25-year-old Sanjay did in the 8th minute when the captain wasn’t on the field. “I am very happy that one of the youngsters scored a goal, especially on dragflick,” Harmanpreet told FIH after the game. {{/usCountry}}

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India converted three of the five PCs they earned (one went wide from Harmanpreet and the other was mis-trapped). For this team built on solid defence and counterattacks, set-pieces become important, but Fulton would perhaps have liked a field goal in his best-case scenario for the opener. And a clean sheet, which Sam Welsh ensured did not happen with a 56th-minute goal after a melee around Indian custodian Mohith HS and the added confusion of the umpire dropping his whistle. “In our next game, we need to show more, we need to create more chances and score some field goals as well,” said Harmanpreet.

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That next game on Monday is against world No.3 England, who are bound to be a tougher task than Wales. The Welshmen, though, had a different task of their own before even arriving at the World Cup. Coming through the Qualifiers in March, the Wales team requested £40,000 through a crowdfunding website. With the team only partly funded, they sought additional money for support before and during the tournament, including travel, accommodation, training camps, nutrition and equipment. By the time they took the field to play India, they had raised a little over £38,000.

As India earned their first PC halfway into the quarter and Sanjay’s flick squeezed through the legs of Welsh goalkeeper Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, it opened the set-piece floodgates. Harmanpreet was all too happy to break in. Both his flicks went past the left of Reynolds-Cotterill, the second flatter and faster.

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India had some moments around it, like Jarmanpreet Singh’s long-range shot and brilliant individual defensive skills in the first quarter.

Wales got more compact in the second half, and also cashed in on India’s otherwise strong defence faltering just a touch in the closing stages. All in all, though, the Indian men will take this start to a long World Cup.