Hockey India draws the line: ‘No request will be entertained’ as Pakistan seek neutral venue for Asian Champions Trophy

Pakistan on Wednesday requested that the Asian Hockey Federation move the Asian Champions Trophy to a neutral venue to ensure the team's "uninterrupted" participation in the tournament after refusing to travel to India, citing "a sensitive bilateral situation". However, Hockey India drew the line, and refused to entertain any requests on the matter.

The Asian Champions Trophy tournament will be held in Punjab's Mohali and Jalandhar from October 27 to November 5.

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Speaking to the news agency PTI, Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, who is also an Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) vice-president, said there will be no change in venue.

"No such request would be entertained. There will be no change in venue. In the past also Pakistan did this, if they want to play in Asian Champions Trophy they will have to come to India," he said.

Deep Dive Why did Pakistan request a neutral venue for the Asian Champions Trophy? Pakistan requested a neutral venue due to the sensitive bilateral situation and security concerns between Pakistan and India, aiming to ensure a safe and dignified environment for their players. What did Hockey India say in response to Pakistan's request for a venue change? Hockey India firmly rejected Pakistan's request for a neutral venue, stating that there would be no change in venue and that Pakistan must come to India to participate in the tournament. What implications could Pakistan's potential withdrawal from the Asian Champions Trophy have? If Pakistan withdraws from the tournament, it could lead to the inclusion of another team, such as Bangladesh or Oman, to replace them, impacting the tournament's dynamics and matches.

The Asian Champions Trophy tournament will be held in Punjab's Mohali and Jalandhar from October 27 to November 5.

The interim Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president, Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, requested either that the entire tournament be moved to a neutral venue or that Pakistan's matches be played at neutral venues.

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{{^usCountry}} "The decision has been taken in view of the current sensitive bilateral situation between Pakistan and India and the prevailing security conditions, with the aim of ensuring a safe, dignified and conducive environment for the national players and officials," Wani said in the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The decision has been taken in view of the current sensitive bilateral situation between Pakistan and India and the prevailing security conditions, with the aim of ensuring a safe, dignified and conducive environment for the national players and officials," Wani said in the statement. {{/usCountry}}

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However, he maintained that Pakistan are entirely committed towards playing in the tournament. "We are ready to take on India as well as all FIH member nations on the field and remain committed to the principle of keeping sport free from politics," Wani said. "We strongly hope that the Asian Hockey Federation will positively consider our dignified proposal for a neutral venue to ensure Pakistan's uninterrupted and full participation in the tournament."

In 2025, Pakistan withdrew from the Asia Cup tournament in Rajgir, Bihar, and the FIH Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu, owing to security concerns in the aftermath of the escalated tensions between the two nations following the Pahalgam terror attack.

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Bhola Nath confirmed that should Pakistan pull out this time, Bangladesh or Oman could be added as a replacement team.

Other participating teams in the tournament include Malaysia, China, Japan and Korea.