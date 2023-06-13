Hockey: Manpreet Singh takes 'a step back' to help forge India’s new style

“Stop ball, pass ball. We will continue that while keeping possession, running with the ball and thinking what to do after passing the ball, where to find space, which areas will benefit the team more,” said Manpreet.

The core group of the Indian team is working closely with Fulton and the new support staff – analytical coach Rhett Halkett and scientific advisor Alan Tan – devising tactics on how to “completely read” the opposition to beat them.

“It is not that he is finishing off our attacking game. He says our style of attacking hockey will continue but we’ll be more selective to make sure we keep the defence strong, don’t lose possession. In the Pro League, we kept the pressure on the opposition by keeping possession and choosing when to attack.

“The new coach is very positive, he has many ideas on how to play. He has a vision of what he wants to achieve. Putting me in defence is perhaps because the structure remains a bit dynamic,” added the Khel Ratna awardee.

The Pro League matches in London and Eindhoven were Fulton’s first assignment with India and produced mixed results. Against Belgium, India won a match and lost the other. It was 1-1 against Great Britain too. While India lost both games against Netherlands, they won both against Argentina, making it four wins in eight matches. Despite the four losses, India top the standings in the nine-team tournament having played all their 16 matches. Others are yet to complete their set.

“(Former chief coach) Graham (Reid) was an Australian, and they generally have the mindset of always attacking. Craig has more of a European mindset which is to rotate (the ball) and maintain pressure. He believes in defending to win; if we all defend together, we can create opportunities ahead.”

“(In the new style) you’re not attacking all the time. You play with control like European teams do, like Belgium where you keep the opposition under pressure, making them run and tiring them out, then choose from where to attack, where we’ll have a better chance of scoring,” said Harmanpreet, the first Indian to win the FIH Player of the Year award.

Manpreet’s new role is in alignment with Fulton’s “defend to win” policy. A very European concept, the idea is to have solid defensive structures in place as a first step in attack. The South African employed it as chief coach of Ireland from 2014 to 2018 and it really got ingrained in his philosophy during his tenure as assistant coach of Olympic champions Belgium (2018-2023).

“The idea is that the defender is to also go forward with the ball, like we have seen English players. They’ve been doing that for some time now. In the midfield, Manpreet has been playing an important role. He will play that too, but we’re planning new things because of which we can bring in some changes,” India skipper Harmanpreet Singh said.

Though rotation and fluidity in positions are normal in hockey, Manpreet’s role switch is seen as part of a tactical re-jig by South African Fulton, who took over in April end.

“When I joined the national team, I was a defender. Later, I was brought into midfield and now you’re seeing me back in defence. There is no change in mentality or my approach, only that my defensive role has increased.”

“Coach wanted me to play a different role like I did in Rourkela (Pro League matches), where I also (partially) played in defence. For me, it doesn’t matter. I just want to play for India. I just want to give my best,” said Manpreet.

However, the 30-year-old's transition from an attacking midfielder to full back has been as smooth as his runs from midfield to the striking circle used to be. That was on show in the eight Pro League matches the three-time Olympian played in London and Eindhoven recently.

Mostly through his long career, the man who led India to a historic bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 has been a key presence in the midfield, performing the role of a playmaker. So, when new chief coach Craig Fulton announced the Indian squad for Pro League’s European swing – the matches ended on Sunday – it came as a surprise when Manpreet was listed as a defender.

The approach though will demand great discipline, mental toughness and fitness.

