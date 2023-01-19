Hockey World Cup: Akashdeep Singh scores twice as India beat Wales 4-2, to face New Zealand in crossover knockout

Akashdeep Singh scored twice, while Shamsher Singh and Harmanpreet Singh successfully converted penalty corners to give India a thrilling 4-2 win over Wales in Group D match at the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneshwar on Thursday. A fast-paced back-and-forth tie saw India take a 2-0 lead only to squander it and then regain one to edge past debutants Wales. Gareth Furlong first halved India's advantage then nulled it void with back-to-back goals – a PC and a field goal. But a wonderful interchange between Akashdeep and Sukhjeet saw the former smash it in and restore India's lead.

But while the four goals ensured India remained unbeaten, their hopes to secure a quarterfinal berth remains uncertain. India needed to beat Wales by 8 goals to secure an automatic qualification and top the group, but the deficit of 4 goals means that they will now take on New Zealand in a crossover tie to keep their knockout chances alive. With 7 points, India have finished second in Group D - next to England on goal difference - and will now play New Zealand in a knockout on Sunday.

Wales went extra-defensive early on which meant that India had to wait for their first penalty corner. Furlong had the opportunity to put Wales ahead but misses his target altogether. India's entry into the circle looked threatening but once again lacked finishing touches as Manpreet Singh's attempt ended in Reynolds-Cottrill pulling off a brilliant right-footed save. India did not win a single PC in the first quarter and with each passing minute, the equation seemed to only get tougher.

Krishan Pathan replaced PR Sreejesh in Q2 as India won its first PC of the match, but the drag from Harmanpreet Singh hardly had any force to it, letting go a golden chance. But just when India's rhythm seemed to have gone missing and the team appeared under pressure, they won their second PC and Shamsher converted off a rebound with a thunderous swing to put India 1-0 ahead.

The second half began with Wales receiving an early advantage in form of their first PC of the match but Gareth Furlong erred in his accuracy. However, the very next minute, attention turned to India as Akashdeep found a brilliant opening and darted the ball to give India a cushion. Things got even better as inside three minutes into the third quarter, India won a PC to go with a goal and even though it could not be converted, they appeared a lot smoother.

However, the complexion changed pretty quickly. Sreejesh returned but conceded two goals in quick succession. Wales converted two PCs in no time with Furlong making no mistake to even things up. With the Indian team and coach Graham Reid on the sidelines stunned, a pin-drop silence descended at the stadium, but once the final 15 minutes began, India appeared a different unit altogether. Akashdeep scored India's third to put them in front again, and once they were on top, the hosts went full blown in their attack, putting the Wales defence under the pump. In the final minutes, India converted their final PC with Harmanpreet finally finding the back of the net.

