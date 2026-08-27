Hockey World Cup: India beat Germany to end 5th, best finish since 1974

NEW DELHI: The Indian women’s hockey team signed off from the World Cup on a high, defeating world No. 5 Germany 3-1 in the 5th-6th classification playoff in Amstelveen on Thursday.

India players celebrate after scoring against Germany in the FIH World Cup classification match. (FIH)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The result secured the team fifth place, their best finish at the quadrennial showpiece since the inaugural edition in 1974 when they finished fourth.

After a goalless first-half, India produced a superb attacking display in the third quarter, scoring twice through Navneet Kaur and once through Ishika Chaudhary to seal a memorable win.

The match began with both teams adopting a cautious approach although Germany enjoyed more possession. Both sides managed to enter the circle but struggled to produce clean shots.

World No. 5 Germany earned their first penalty corner (PC) in the 15th minute after a video referral by India failed to overturn the decision. Bichu Devi initially kept out the threat while another PC followed after the ball lifted off an Indian stick during the ensuing melee. Germany opted for a variation but a miscommunication saw the ball run out of play.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} India created their best opportunity of the second quarter when Deepika Sehrawat found Navneet, who in turn set up Lalremsiami. However, her effort went wide. Navneet and Salima Tete combined to test German goalkeeper Finja Starck, who made three successive saves to keep the score level at half-time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India created their best opportunity of the second quarter when Deepika Sehrawat found Navneet, who in turn set up Lalremsiami. However, her effort went wide. Navneet and Salima Tete combined to test German goalkeeper Finja Starck, who made three successive saves to keep the score level at half-time. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 43rd minute. Neha Goyal won possession and quickly released Ishika, who had options on either side but chose to take on the German defence herself. Her run ended with a composed finish that gave India a 1-0 lead.

India doubled their advantage a minute later. A PC was earned and when the first direct attempt from Navneet struck a German rusher, India were awarded another PC. This time, Navneet found the gap with a powerful strike to make it 2-0.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India continued their momentum into the final quarter and struck again in the 47th minute. Salima found Navneet along the baseline and the forward brilliantly manoeuvred around two defenders before lifting the ball into the net for her second and the team’s third.

Germany tried to respond with Lynn Krings narrowly missing with a deflection in the 50th minute. Krings eventually pulled one back in the 59th minute. Germany earned one final PC with 12 seconds remaining yet India’s defence held firm to complete a memorable 3-1 victory.

India finished the tournament with two wins, three draws and one defeat from six matches.

Their only loss came against defending champions Netherlands while they held higher-ranked China, England and Australia to draws and defeated South Africa 6-1 for their biggest win ever at the World Cup.