India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games hockey LIVE Score: Match gets underway; India look for another big win

India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games hockey LIVE Score: India, already in the Asian Games semifinals, play Bangladesh in their last Pool A game today. Harmanpreet Singh’s men have been rampant so far, having comfortably won their matches against Indonesia (13-1), Sri Lanka (16-1), South Korea (8-2) and Japan (2-0). Whatever happens in today’s game — even though Bangladesh have no chance against the Indians — India are going to finish as the Pool A leaders and will play Pakistan in the semi-finals on October 1. Yes, there are mathematical equations, but they are impossible ones. So, in a manner of speaking, the focus has already shifted to the Pakistan game; however, the Indians would love to continue their rampant form against Bangladesh too.