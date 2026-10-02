India vs China, Highlights Hockey Asian Games: History made! India end 44-year drought, win 1-0 for gold; LA spot sealed
India vs China Highlights Hockey Asian Games 2026: Lalremsiami's goal in the first quarter did the job for Team India. They have now qualified for the 2028 Olympics.
India vs China Highlights Hockey Asian Games 2026: What a day for Indian hockey. This is the women's first gold since 1982. The team qualifies for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Lalremsiami scored the only goal of the match in the first quarter. Salima Tete's captaincy and defensive work was just next level. Captain Courageous by all means. She injured herself during the course of the match but she came back to guide the team to history. Emotional scenes out there. Indian fans' joy knows no bounds. This is the sixth gold medal of the day for the Indians, their most successful one so far. Meanwhile, Japan have taken the bronze medal after beating Korea....Read More
Do come back tomorrow as another hockey gold is loading. Indian men's team is playing Malaysia in the final. It could very well be two hockey gold medals for India.
The mega clash between India and China is set to take centre stage in the high-stakes gold medal encounter at the Asian Games. The Indian women’s team will be high on confidence after their 2-2 draw against the Asian Games champions at the World Cup in August. India have been a goal-scoring machine in this edition, but they will be wary of the Chinese threat and head into this contest as the underdogs. The Indian forward line has been exceptional, scoring goals for fun, especially in the group stage. They will need to remain clinical inside the attacking 25-yard area, as breaking down a defence like China’s and creating open-play goals will be easier said than done.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 05:57:38 PM IST
India win!
First gold medal since 1982, for the women's team. Lalremsiami scored the only goal of the match. And what a goal it was. From left right into the far corner. Salima Tete's work in the midfield led to the goal. Proud moment for Team India. With this win, they have qualified for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.
- 2 Oct 2026, 05:55:05 PM IST
China have removed their goalkeeper
Playing with 11 outfield players. Can India score another? Just two minutes to go.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 05:49:18 PM IST
Come on India, just seven minutes to go
Can India maintain their lead right up to the end? Right now they are looking good! Fans are cheering on the team passionately. India on the counter as the Chinese have started going all out. India can make the most of this over-aggression and desperation on the Chinese's part.
- 2 Oct 2026, 05:44:48 PM IST
Good news for India
Salima Tete is back from her medical treatment! Fans in the stands are jubilant seeing her. So far in the final quarter, India have looked very good. Is it the Tete impact?
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- 2 Oct 2026, 05:41:40 PM IST
China continue to be the dominant team though
It's just the Indian defence that's getting in the way. The final 15 minutes get underway. Another reminder that India have not won an Asian Games gold since 1982, their only to date.
- 2 Oct 2026, 05:36:38 PM IST
Chinese scare
Lovely shot from a Chinese player from the left across the goal but she couldn't find any player to tap it in. A couple of minutes to go. India need to keep up the good work. It's over, the third quarter. India continue to lead 1-0. The Lalremsiami goal came in the first quarter.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 05:32:54 PM IST
India continue to lead 1-0
And a little over six minutes to go in the third quarter. Salima Tete is not back yet. That's worrying for India. She is a very important player. If there is a fracture or something, god forbid, it will be a massive blow to the Indians and their gold quest.
- 2 Oct 2026, 05:21:06 PM IST
PC for China!
Come on, Indian defenders! Retake, another retake. Another penalty stroke for China. Can Savita do it again? It's being reviewed. It's overturned. Excellent stuff by Navneet. It's a PC. Excellent save by the first rusher. Salima Tete it is. She has hurt herself in the process and now she is walking out for medical treatment. Baljeet replaces her.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 05:20:44 PM IST
Meanwhile our hockey correspondent says
India lead by a goal at half-time thanks to the stunner by Lalremsiami, who is playing her 200th international. But a goal cushion is not a big one in hockey
Both coaches, Sjoerd Marijne and Alyson Annan, know each other very well. They also will know what strategies they will be employing in the second quarter
Annan succeeded Marijne as the head coach of the Netherlands women's national team in January 2016. They have also frequently crossed paths as opposing international coaches and top figures in global hockey
- 2 Oct 2026, 05:15:42 PM IST
Numbers game
Despite leading in all important parameters, China trail 1-0. That's how it goes sometimes. They created some good chances but couldn't convert them. Then there was the penalty stroke miss. The third quarter gets underway, by the way.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 05:05:29 PM IST
Two minutes to go in second quarter
There is some injury concern in the Chinese camp. By the way, there is a green card for a Chinese player. Why? We don't know yet. It's Dan Wen. That's the last action of the second quarter, in a manner of speaking. India continue to lead 1-0.
- 2 Oct 2026, 04:57:37 PM IST
Penalty stroke for China
For a push from behind. Big save. Savita dives to her left to deny the Chinese player. The match so far has gone totally India's way. Shortly after there is another Chinese attack in front of goal but once again the Indian defence is equal to the task.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 04:52:37 PM IST
Penalty corner for China
The Indian defence has to come good. They go for variation. Another PC awarded. Excellent defensive stuff from Navneet. Things are going India's way at present. They need some luck too. As of now, they can't complain on that front.
- 2 Oct 2026, 04:50:34 PM IST
Second quarter gets underway!
What a fantastic last few minutes of the first quarter India had. They will look to play in the same vein in the second quarter which has got underway.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 04:44:28 PM IST
Penalty corner for India
Another opportunity! Navneet goes wide. Deepika wasn't there. It could have been 2-0 just like that. The Chinese are under pressure big time. Don't want to write this so early but India have not won a hockey gold medal since 1982, their only Asian Games triumph to date.
- 2 Oct 2026, 04:41:42 PM IST
India score!
Playing in her 200th game, Lalremsiami rises to the occasion to score a goal. Salima Tete's good work in the midfield led to the goal. Excellent stuff. Shot into the far corner from the left. Just the start that India needed.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 04:39:16 PM IST
Close head-to-head
Matches played: 28
India wins: 11
China wins: 12
Draws: 5
- 2 Oct 2026, 04:32:38 PM IST
It kicks off finally
After a delay of one hour. China are livelier at the start. The Indian defence has a big test today. The Chinese have started applying pressure already. India also respond with a circle penetration of their own.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 04:26:19 PM IST
Lalremsiami felicitated
She is playing her 200th game for India today. National anthems get underway. It's China first. The players are soberly singing along. It's India now. A lot of passion in the singing of Indian players. Dead serious they are.
- 2 Oct 2026, 04:12:41 PM IST
Another delay
The match will now kick off at 4:30 pm. Seems like the Indian team has not reached the venue yet. This is so disappointing. At least my enthusiasm has fizzled out a bit.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 03:47:38 PM IST
Now we know the reason
Apparently, there has been an accident involving other vehicles, and the Indian team bus has got stuck on the highway because of that. A couple of months ago, the Indian cricket team also reached the venue late in England because of traffic issues.
- 2 Oct 2026, 03:32:06 PM IST
Match rescheduled
The match will now start at 04:15 pm. There is no word out as to why it has been done. Stay tuned. Another match involving the Indian women's team had been rescheduled a few days ago. Was it the semifinal? Or was it involving the men's hockey team?
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- 2 Oct 2026, 03:08:44 PM IST
India's start list
Ishika Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Bichu Kharibam, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Sushila Pukhrambam, Navneet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo, Tete, Neha and Deepika.
- 2 Oct 2026, 02:51:54 PM IST
Very important match
The winners will get direct entry into the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Basically, if you win and qualify today, you can chill in the rest of 2026, the entire 2027 and quite a few months of 2028. That's how important this match is. Rest assured, both teams are going to fight tooth and nail.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 02:22:33 PM IST
India did well against China in the World Cup
Both teams played out a 2-2 draw in August. The Indian women's team will have to look no further than that game for inspiration. They have done it before and they can do it again. Navneet and Deepika were on target that day. For China, Zhang Ying and Ma Ning scored.
- 2 Oct 2026, 02:17:06 PM IST
What India coach Sjoerd Marijne said
“We have confidence, but we also realize that China is a very good team. They are still No. 4 in the world. We did really well at the World Cup, better than them, but still they have a lot of experience… Some things we can improve in and that’s how we approach the final against China.”
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- 2 Oct 2026, 02:14:39 PM IST
China challenge
The Chinese team has not conceded a single goal in this edition which tells you what awaits Salima Tete's bunch today. In their five pool games games, China scored 46 goals. In the semifinal, they beat Japan 4-2 in penalty shootout after it stayed 0-0 in allotted time.
- 2 Oct 2026, 01:12:52 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
To our coverage of the women's hockey gold medal match between India and China. The match is scheduled for a 3:30 pm start. Stay tuned.
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