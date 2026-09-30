India vs South Korea LIVE, Asian Games hockey semis: Salima Tete's bunch eyes final berth

India vs South Korea LIVE, Asian Games 2026 semi-final: The Indian women’s hockey team will face South Korea in the semi-finals, aiming to end a 44-year wait for the gold medal. South Korea is the most successful team in Asian Games history. However, they have gone down in recent times, dropping down to No.15 in the rankings. They have not beaten India in four years to boot. Salima Tete's bunch enters the match unbeaten after dominating their group stage with massive wins for the large part. Star player Deepika Sehrawat leads the tournament with 21 goals. The Rohtak girl will look to have another great outing in Aichi-Nagoya.