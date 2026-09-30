India vs South Korea LIVE, Asian Games hockey semis: Salima Tete's bunch eyes final berth
India vs South Korea LIVE, Asian Games 2026 semi-final: Catch all the latest updates here.
India vs South Korea LIVE, Asian Games 2026 semi-final: The Indian women’s hockey team will face South Korea in the semi-finals, aiming to end a 44-year wait for the gold medal. South Korea is the most successful team in Asian Games history. However, they have gone down in recent times, dropping down to No.15 in the rankings. They have not beaten India in four years to boot. Salima Tete's bunch enters the match unbeaten after dominating their group stage with massive wins for the large part. Star player Deepika Sehrawat leads the tournament with 21 goals. The Rohtak girl will look to have another great outing in Aichi-Nagoya.
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- 30 Sept 2026, 03:24:31 PM IST
No gold since 1982
For Indian women. Silver in 2002 and 2018. Bronze in 1986, 2014 and 2023. India recently finished 5th in the FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium. They beat Germany for the fifth place. They need to play like that today and then in the final.
- 30 Sept 2026, 02:58:44 PM IST
China in the final
They beat hosts Japan 4-2 in penalty shootout to reach the final. They are now waiting for the winners from the India-South Korea game. The winners of the gold medal here will qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, it may be noted.
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- 30 Sept 2026, 02:53:08 PM IST
Indian squad:
Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas
Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (C), Neha, Deepika Soreng
Forwards: Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung
- 30 Sept 2026, 10:39:52 AM IST
Hello and welcome
To our coverage of the women's semifinals at the Asian Games. It's India vs South Korea. The match is going to kick off at 03:30 pm. Stay tuned.
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