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India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Updates, Asian Games Final: IND aim to defend gold and seal LA; kick-off in 15 minutes

By Prateek Srivastava
Oct 3, 2026, 15:13:44 IST

India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Updates, Asian Games Final: Harmanpreet Singh's team aims to seal qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Updates, Asian Games Final: India aim to defend the gold medal. (PTI)
India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Updates, Asian Games Final: India aim to defend the gold medal. (PTI)

India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Updates, Asian Games Final: The Indian men's team will look to follow in the footsteps of the women's team and bring a gold medal for hockey at the 2026 Asian Games. On Friday, the women's team defeated China to win a gold after 44 years and seal a place for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and now the men's team has a chance to do the same against Malaysia on Saturday. Harmanpreet Singh's team go into the contest as the favourites, and it would be a massive upset if Malaysia were to upstage them. ...Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 3 Oct 2026, 03:08:32 PM IST

    That semifinal, whoa!

    Both teams have survived gruelling, high-pressure semi-final tests. India looked imperious early on against arch-rivals Pakistan, racing to a 3-0 lead before allowing their opponents to claw back and level the match. It took a dramatic, last-minute strike from forward Abhishek to seal a 4-3 victory and avoid a shootout.

    Malaysia, similarly tested, held their nerve against South Korea, grinding out a 2-1 victory that underscored their composure in fine-margin encounters.

    World No.12 Malaysia — the highest-ranked Asian side behind India — present a formidable tactical challenge. Known as a tenacious unit, they seamlessly shift between zonal and man-to-man marking

  • 3 Oct 2026, 03:07:35 PM IST

    Some more pointers from him

    Beyond continental supremacy, this final gives an automatic qualification spot for the 2028 Olympics. For defending champions India, victory would secure successive Asian Games gold medals for the first time in the country’s rich hockey history. Standing in their way is an unbeaten Malaysia desperate to claim their first Asiad title

  • 3 Oct 2026, 03:06:16 PM IST

    Here is the preview by our hockey correspondent Sandip Sikdar!

    Everything you need to know.

  • 3 Oct 2026, 03:00:59 PM IST

    India's start list and subs

    Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay, Suraj Karkera, Rajinder Singh

    Substitutes: Dipreet Singh, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Mohith Sashikumar, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shilanand Lakra

  • 3 Oct 2026, 02:47:05 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our coverage of the men's hockey final between India and Malaysia. A spot in the Los Angeles Olympics is at stake. Can men follow in the footsteps of the women? Stay tuned for more.

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