India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Updates, Asian Games Final: IND aim to defend gold and seal LA; kick-off in 15 minutes

India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Updates, Asian Games Final: The Indian men's team will look to follow in the footsteps of the women's team and bring a gold medal for hockey at the 2026 Asian Games. On Friday, the women's team defeated China to win a gold after 44 years and seal a place for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and now the men's team has a chance to do the same against Malaysia on Saturday. Harmanpreet Singh's team go into the contest as the favourites, and it would be a massive upset if Malaysia were to upstage them. ...Read More

India booked their place in the final with a dramatic 4-3 victory over Pakistan. On the other hand, Malaysia secured their place in the gold-medal match with a 2-1 win over South Korea.