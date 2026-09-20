India vs Uzbekistan Live Score Women's Hockey: Salima Tete-led IND aims to begin Asian Games campaign on positive note
IND-W vs UZB-W Live Score Hockey: India women begin their Asian Games hockey campaign against Uzbekistan, aiming for a winning start after their historic fifth-place finish at the World Cup.
IND-W vs UZB-W Live Score: India’s women’s hockey team will begin its Asian Games campaign against Uzbekistan on Sunday, looking to build on the confidence gained from their best World Cup finish in 52 years. The fifth-place finish marked a significant step forward for the side, which is now under the guidance of returning chief coach Sjoerd Marijne....Read More
Led by captain Salima Tete, India are in Pool B alongside Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan and Singapore. China, the Paris Olympics silver medallists and world No. 4, are expected to provide the biggest challenge, but India will take confidence from their 2-2 draw against the Chinese at the recent World Cup.
India finished with bronze at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games and will be targeting only their second Asian Games gold medal, having won their sole title in 1982. After Uzbekistan, they face Indonesia, Thailand, Japan and Singapore in the pool stage.
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- 20 Sept 2026, 06:54:26 AM IST
IND vs UZB Live Score Hockey: Marijne brings renewed focus for India women!
IND vs UZB Live Score Hockey: India’s women’s hockey team has entered a new phase under Sjoerd Marijne, who returned as chief coach earlier this year. His comeback has brought renewed focus to the side as it looks to build on its recent progress. With the Asian Games now underway, Marijne will be hoping to see the team carry forward the confidence and improvements shown in recent tournaments.
- 20 Sept 2026, 06:38:47 AM IST
IND vs UZB Live Score Hockey: Landmark game for Savita Punia!
IND vs UZB Live Score Hockey: A landmark appearance awaits Savita Punia, with the veteran goalkeeper set to reach 320 caps for India in this match. That will see her draw level with Vandana Katariya for the most appearances by an Indian women’s hockey player, adding another milestone to an already remarkable international career.
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- 20 Sept 2026, 06:34:22 AM IST
IND vs UZB Live Score Hockey: Marijne - Time to move on
IND-W vs UZB-W Live Score: Sjoerd Marijne wants his players to take a moment to recognise the progress they made at the World Cup, but he also knows the team cannot dwell on that success for long. With the Asian Games now their next assignment, the focus has quickly shifted towards the challenges ahead.
- 20 Sept 2026, 06:18:33 AM IST
IND-W vs UZB-W Live Score: Tete and co look to improve 2022 Asian Games bronze!
IND-W vs UZB-W Live Score: India will have a clear target in Nagoya as Salima Tete leads the team’s bid to improve on the bronze medal won at the 2022 Hangzhou Games. The Indian women have stood on the top step of the Asian Games podium only once, when they claimed gold in 1982. More than four decades later, the team will be hoping to add another gold to its record.
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- 20 Sept 2026, 06:14:04 AM IST
IND-W vs UZB-W Live Score: India high on confidence!
IND-W vs UZB-W Live Score: India can draw confidence from their recent outing against China at the World Cup, where they held the higher-ranked side to a 2-2 draw. The result was built on a disciplined defensive performance, with India showing good structure and composure against one of the toughest teams in the competition.
- 20 Sept 2026, 05:48:54 AM IST
IND-W vs UZB-W Live Score: India look to aim for positive start!
IND-W vs UZB-W Live Score: India have been placed in Pool B alongside Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan and Singapore. The Indian women will begin their Asian Games campaign against Uzbekistan, before taking on Indonesia and Thailand in their next two pool matches. Japan will provide another test later in the group stage, while India will round off their pool campaign against Singapore as they look to make a strong start.
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- 20 Sept 2026, 05:28:37 AM IST
IND-W vs UZB-W Live Score: Hello and welcome!
IND-W vs UZB-W Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs Uzbekistan Asian Games women's hockey match from Japan.