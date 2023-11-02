India crush South Korea, to face them again in Asian Champions Trophy semis

The Indian women’s hockey team hammered South Korea 5-0 in their fifth and final round robin game of the Asian Champions Trophy to end the league stage of the six-team tournament on top of the standings.

Indian players celebrate a goal during the match against South Korea (ANI)

With five wins in as many games, India finished in top position with 15 points ahead of newly crowned Asian Games gold medallists China (9), holders Japan (9) and three-time champions South Korea (7). Malaysia (4) and Thailand (0) failed to make the last four stage.

India will face South Korea again on Saturday in the semi-final with China taking on Japan with the winners progressing to Sunday’s final at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.

On Thursday, Salima Tete (6th, 36th), Navneet Kaur (36th), Vandana Katariya (49th) and Neha (60th) scored for the home team.

