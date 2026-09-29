Asian Games hockey: India face South Korean test with final spot at stake

The competition in hockey really starts now at the Asian Games. After wading past smaller, lower ranked teams in Kakamigahara, the Salima Tete-led outfit now faces South Korea in the semi-finals on Wednesday which will really test their nerves.

South Korea are no longer a force they once were in women’s hockey but they are not going to be pushovers for the Indian women’s team. (AHF)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

South Korea is the most successful team in Asian Games history, reaching nine finals out of 11, winning on five counts. India, on the other hand, have reached the final thrice, only winning once at the inaugural edition at home in 1982.

But South Korea are no longer a force they once were in women’s hockey. They have dropped to world No.15 and have not defeated India even once in the last four years, losing four times and drawing once.

But they are not going to be pushovers for the Sjoerd Marijne-coached team. The Indian team stands just two victories away from ending a 44-year gold medal drought at the Asian Games, but their toughest challenge yet awaits.

India enter the last four clash on the back of a dominant Pool B campaign, sweeping all five matches while putting on an attacking masterclass. The team opened with a 19-0 statement win against Uzbekistan, followed by overwhelming victories over Indonesia (17-1), Thailand (20-1) and Singapore (7-0). Crucially, a hard-fought 3-1 victory against hosts Japan demonstrated India’s ability to maintain composure and structure under pressure.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Drag-flick specialist Deepika Sehrawat has been the standout star of the tournament, leading the scorers’ list with 21 goals in five matches. Complementing her upfront is seasoned forward Navneet Kaur, who has chipped in with 10 goals — including seven from field play — while providing another reliable option in penalty corners (PC). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drag-flick specialist Deepika Sehrawat has been the standout star of the tournament, leading the scorers’ list with 21 goals in five matches. Complementing her upfront is seasoned forward Navneet Kaur, who has chipped in with 10 goals — including seven from field play — while providing another reliable option in penalty corners (PC). {{/usCountry}}

Read More

India’s goal-scoring depth extends further through Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (7 goals), Lalremsiami (6), and Ishika (5).

Between the posts, the experienced Savita Punia and Bichu Devi Kharibam have offered a calm and reliable presence, though they can expect a busier outing against a sharper South Korean attack.

South Korea enter the final four having finished second in Pool A behind China, picking up four wins from five matches. Their campaign included a clinical 8-0 victory over Bangladesh, with their sole setback coming in a 0-3 loss to China.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Midfielder Seungae Park has been the driving force behind the Korean attack, netting eight goals in the tournament, and keeping her contained will be a prime directive for India’s backline.

After a two-day rest period, Marijne said that training has kept the squad in rhythm, acknowledging that while most pool opponents offered limited pushback outside of Japan, the semi-final against South Korea represents a major test that the team is fully prepared for.

After several days of overcast weather and heavy rain in Gifu Prefecture, conditions are forecast to clear up in time for Wednesday’s fixture.