India go top of Pool D after record 6-1 rout of South Africa boosts World Cup qualification hopes

India produced the most emphatic victory in their Women’s Hockey World Cup history on Tuesday, thrashing South Africa 6-1 at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen to inject serious momentum into their Pool D campaign.

India beat South Africa 6-1 in their second match of the Women's Hockey World Cup. (Hockey India X)

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After being held to a 2-2 draw by China in their opening match, India needed a victory and preferably a sizeable one. They delivered both. Six different players found the net as Salima Tete’s side overwhelmed South Africa across the middle two quarters and effectively settled the contest long before the final whistle. South Africa actually had an early opportunity to strike first when Caylin Maree broke through one-on-one, but the chance went begging. India soon punished that miss. Sunelita Toppo opened the scoring in the 11th minute, capitalising on hesitant South African defending inside the circle to provide India with the breakthrough.

India turn pressure into a rout

The pressure increased sharply in the second quarter. Navneet Kaur, who had also scored against China, doubled India’s advantage with a powerful finish that beat the goalkeeper, before Sushila Chanu made it 3-0 with a fierce strike that found the net despite the goalkeeper getting a stick to the ball. India went into halftime with complete control of the contest. India’s control was not simply reflected on the scoreboard. Their press repeatedly forced South Africa into rushed clearances, while the speed of their combinations around the circle prevented their opponents from settling into a defensive structure once India began moving the ball with greater tempo.

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Deep Dive How did India perform in their recent Women's Hockey World Cup match against South Africa? India achieved a record 6-1 victory over South Africa, marking their most significant win in Women's Hockey World Cup history and boosting their qualification hopes. What are the implications of India's 6-1 win for their Pool D standings? India's victory placed them top of Pool D with four points, gaining momentum for their final pool game against England, which is crucial for qualification. What do India need to do in their next match to secure a spot in the Hockey World Cup second round? India must beat Pakistan in their final pool encounter to guarantee progression to the next round, regardless of other match outcomes.

{{^usCountry}} Any hopes South Africa had of mounting a comeback disappeared in a devastating third quarter. Deepika, another scorer from India’s opening game, made it 4-0 from a difficult angle, finding the far bottom corner. Lalremsiami then drove a powerful effort through the goalkeeper’s legs before Sakshi Rana completed India’s six-goal burst, pouncing on a rebound and hammering a reverse hit into the top corner. It was the variety of India’s attacking contribution that made the performance particularly encouraging. Rather than relying on one forward or their penalty-corner battery, India found goals from six different players and repeatedly created openings through quick movement inside and around the South African circle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Any hopes South Africa had of mounting a comeback disappeared in a devastating third quarter. Deepika, another scorer from India’s opening game, made it 4-0 from a difficult angle, finding the far bottom corner. Lalremsiami then drove a powerful effort through the goalkeeper’s legs before Sakshi Rana completed India’s six-goal burst, pouncing on a rebound and hammering a reverse hit into the top corner. It was the variety of India’s attacking contribution that made the performance particularly encouraging. Rather than relying on one forward or their penalty-corner battery, India found goals from six different players and repeatedly created openings through quick movement inside and around the South African circle. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: IND vs SA Highlights, FIH World Cup 2026: India thrash South Africa 6-1 for biggest-ever Women's Hockey World Cup win

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With India easing off in the final quarter, South Africa finally found a consolation. Kayla de Waal reacted to a penalty-corner drag flick that was travelling wide and redirected the ball into the net, reducing the deficit to 6-1. It did little to alter the complexion of a match India had dominated. The five-goal margin made the result India’s biggest victory in Women’s Hockey World Cup history. It could prove valuable beyond the record itself after China’s 4-2 victory over England earlier on Tuesday tightened the battle in Pool D.

India now have four points from two matches after following their draw against China with a commanding first win. More importantly, they head into their final pool game against England on Thursday with renewed attacking confidence and their qualification campaign firmly in their own hands. What began as a must-win evening ended as a statement of intent.