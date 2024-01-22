India in Pool B of Paris Olympics hockey competition

The Indian men’s hockey team were handed a tough draw for the Paris Games on Monday with the international hockey federation (FIH) announcing the groupings after the Olympic qualifiers ended last week. Indian men's hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal(PTI)

The Harmanpreet Singh-led world No.3 side has been grouped with reigning Olympic champions Belgium, powerhouse Australia, Rio 2016 champions Argentina, world No.10 New Zealand and No.11 Ireland in the six team Pool B.

Pool A has world No.1 Netherlands, reigning world champions Germany, Great Britain, Spain, hosts France and South Africa. The top four from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

India did not have to go through the qualifying route, having gained direct entry by /winning the Asian Games gold last year.

The Indian women’s hockey team failed to make the cut for Paris after failing to finish among the top three in the qualifying event played in Ranchi last week. They lost 0-1 to Japan in the third-place playoff.

In women, defending champions Netherlands are in Pool A with Belgium, Germany, Japan, China and France. World No.2 Australia, Argentina, Great Britain, Spain, United States and South Africa are in Pool B.

The teams have been allocated to their pool on the basis of their world rankings. The Paris hockey competition will be held at Stade Yves-du-Manoir.

India beat France

The Indian men's hockey team kicked off their South Africa tour on Monday by beating France 4-0 in a friendly match in Cape Town. India's defence remained resolute as France were unable to beat goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak. India scored a flurry of goals backed by excellent penalty corner (PC) attacks.

India's first goal came through Harmanpreet's (13th) drag-flick. He added to the scoreline in the 26th minute via a PC. India's third goal too came off a PC variation when forward Lalit Upadhyay converted in the 42nd minute. Vice-captain Hardik Singh then converted a field attempt in the 49th minute.

India will face France again on Wednesday.