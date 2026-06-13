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India look to test resources in European leg of Pro League ahead of World Cup, Asian Games

India look to test resources in European leg of Pro League ahead of World Cup, Asian Games

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 03:37 pm IST
PTI |
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Rotterdam, India will look to test their resources ahead of two major assignments when they open their campaign against hosts Netherlands in the European leg of the ongoing FIH Pro League here on Sunday.

India look to test resources in European leg of Pro League ahead of World Cup, Asian Games

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, India will take on the Netherlands and Germany ahead of the World Cup and the Asian Games, which is also a qualifying tournament for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The World Cup will be jointly co-hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30, while the Asian Games will be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4.

India will open their campaign against the Netherlands on Sunday before facing Germany in back-to-back encounters on June 17 and 18.

India will then conclude the Dutch leg with a second meeting against the Netherlands on June 21.

After their fixtures in the Netherlands, India will travel to London for two matches each against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 23 and June 26, and against England on June 26 and June 28.

The Indian team will also look to make the most of the atmosphere and conditions in the Netherlands, which will also serve as a World Cup venue.

"Playing hockey in the Netherlands and against the hosts is always a great opportunity, and with a full stadium, it's always a great atmosphere. These are perfect tournament conditions for us," Fulton said.

The upcoming clash against the Netherlands will also mark a special occasion for one of India's most decorated hockey players.

Veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh is set to equal the record for most international appearances for India with incumbent Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey by reaching 412 caps.

"India's iconic midfielder Manpreet Singh will have the opportunity to equal the all-time record of 412 international caps for India - a milestone that speaks volumes about his service to the nation, exceptional skills, and an unbreakable bond with the national team," Tirkey said.

"Manpreet has been the heartbeat of Indian hockey's midfield through some of the most defining moments in our recent history, none more so than captaining the team to Olympic bronze at Tokyo 2020. To have sustained that level of performance match after match, year after year, is a testament to his extraordinary character," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
rotterdam netherlands Netherlands india world cup
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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