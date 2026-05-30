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India lose 2-3 against Australia to share 4-match women's hockey series

India lose 2-3 against Australia to share 4-match women's hockey series

Published on: May 30, 2026 01:56 pm IST
PTI |
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Perth, The Indian women's hockey team lost 2-3 against hosts Australia to share the four-match friendly series 2-2 here on Saturday.

India lose 2-3 against Australia to share 4-match women's hockey series

India came out strongly in the contest, taking a 1-0 lead in just the second minute when Navneet Kaur converted a penalty corner to put early pressure on Australia.

In the second quarter, Deepika Soreng doubled India's lead with a neat conversion. It remained 2-0 at half-time.

Australia fought back in the third quarter, levelling through strikes from Abby Wilson and Olivia Downes in quick succession.

A late strike from Courtney Schonell gave the hosts a narrow 3-2 win.

Despite the result, India can take plenty of positives from the tour.

Having bounced back from an opening-game defeat to win the next two matches, the Indian team demonstrated resilience, tactical discipline and a potent attacking threat throughout the series, continuing to build ahead of the upcoming season that begins with the FIH Nations Cup in New Zealand.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
women's world cup australia perth
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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