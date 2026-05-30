India lose 2-3 against Australia to share 4-match women's hockey series
India lose 2-3 against Australia to share 4-match women's hockey series
Perth, The Indian women's hockey team lost 2-3 against hosts Australia to share the four-match friendly series 2-2 here on Saturday.
India came out strongly in the contest, taking a 1-0 lead in just the second minute when Navneet Kaur converted a penalty corner to put early pressure on Australia.
In the second quarter, Deepika Soreng doubled India's lead with a neat conversion. It remained 2-0 at half-time.
Australia fought back in the third quarter, levelling through strikes from Abby Wilson and Olivia Downes in quick succession.
A late strike from Courtney Schonell gave the hosts a narrow 3-2 win.
Despite the result, India can take plenty of positives from the tour.
Having bounced back from an opening-game defeat to win the next two matches, the Indian team demonstrated resilience, tactical discipline and a potent attacking threat throughout the series, continuing to build ahead of the upcoming season that begins with the FIH Nations Cup in New Zealand.
India had lost 1-2 against Australia in the series opener but bounced back strongly to beat the hosts 4-2 in shootout after both the sides were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time in the second match.{{/usCountry}}
India had lost 1-2 against Australia in the series opener but bounced back strongly to beat the hosts 4-2 in shootout after both the sides were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time in the second match.{{/usCountry}}
India then defeated Australia in the third match to take a 2-1 lead in the series.{{/usCountry}}
India then defeated Australia in the third match to take a 2-1 lead in the series.{{/usCountry}}
The Indians have impressed in most aspects of the game in the tour so far, especially in defence and midfield.{{/usCountry}}
The Indians have impressed in most aspects of the game in the tour so far, especially in defence and midfield.{{/usCountry}}
The tour Down Under served as important preparation ahead of the Women's Nations Cup in Auckland from June 15-21.{{/usCountry}}
The tour Down Under served as important preparation ahead of the Women's Nations Cup in Auckland from June 15-21.{{/usCountry}}
The ongoing tour also holds greater significance ahead of the World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15-30.{{/usCountry}}
The ongoing tour also holds greater significance ahead of the World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15-30.{{/usCountry}}
The upcoming Nations Cup will be India's opportunity to earn back promotion to the FIH Pro League for the 2026-27 season, which will also be a qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.{{/usCountry}}
The upcoming Nations Cup will be India's opportunity to earn back promotion to the FIH Pro League for the 2026-27 season, which will also be a qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.{{/usCountry}}
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