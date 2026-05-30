Perth, The Indian women's hockey team lost 2-3 against hosts Australia to share the four-match friendly series 2-2 here on Saturday.

India lose 2-3 against Australia to share 4-match women's hockey series

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India came out strongly in the contest, taking a 1-0 lead in just the second minute when Navneet Kaur converted a penalty corner to put early pressure on Australia.

In the second quarter, Deepika Soreng doubled India's lead with a neat conversion. It remained 2-0 at half-time.

Australia fought back in the third quarter, levelling through strikes from Abby Wilson and Olivia Downes in quick succession.

A late strike from Courtney Schonell gave the hosts a narrow 3-2 win.

Despite the result, India can take plenty of positives from the tour.

Having bounced back from an opening-game defeat to win the next two matches, the Indian team demonstrated resilience, tactical discipline and a potent attacking threat throughout the series, continuing to build ahead of the upcoming season that begins with the FIH Nations Cup in New Zealand.

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{{^usCountry}} India had lost 1-2 against Australia in the series opener but bounced back strongly to beat the hosts 4-2 in shootout after both the sides were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time in the second match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India had lost 1-2 against Australia in the series opener but bounced back strongly to beat the hosts 4-2 in shootout after both the sides were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time in the second match. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} India then defeated Australia in the third match to take a 2-1 lead in the series. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India then defeated Australia in the third match to take a 2-1 lead in the series. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Indians have impressed in most aspects of the game in the tour so far, especially in defence and midfield. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indians have impressed in most aspects of the game in the tour so far, especially in defence and midfield. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The tour Down Under served as important preparation ahead of the Women's Nations Cup in Auckland from June 15-21. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tour Down Under served as important preparation ahead of the Women's Nations Cup in Auckland from June 15-21. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ongoing tour also holds greater significance ahead of the World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15-30. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ongoing tour also holds greater significance ahead of the World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15-30. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The upcoming Nations Cup will be India's opportunity to earn back promotion to the FIH Pro League for the 2026-27 season, which will also be a qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The upcoming Nations Cup will be India's opportunity to earn back promotion to the FIH Pro League for the 2026-27 season, which will also be a qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. {{/usCountry}}

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