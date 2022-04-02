India start junior women’s hockey World Cup with 5-1 win against Wales

India beat Wales 5-1 in their opening match of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup at Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Saturday.

Lalremsiami (4th), Lalrindiki (32nd, 57th), Mumtaz Khan (41st) and Deepika (58th) scored and Millie Holme (26th) sounded the boards for Wales in this group D match.

“I am very proud of the way we played today,” captain Salima Tete said. “We got off to a good start but gave away chances in the second quarter. I am particularly happy about how we came back into the game in the third and fourth quarter, finishing it off really well.”

India began with a swift attack in the first quarter, creating a penalty corner within a few seconds of the start. But Wales’ goalkeeper Ffion Horrell pulled off a good save. Soon after, India went ahead through Lalremsiami’s deflection. Wales too won a penalty corner in the first quarter but it was saved by India goalkeeper Bichu Devi.

Wales equalised through Holme and began the third quarter by earning a short corner but were denied by Bichu again. Two minutes later, Lalrindiki got a perfect deflection, off Salima’s assist to make it 2-1. Mumtaz’s field goal made it 3-1.

Forward Lalrindiki won India another penalty corner with just three minutes left for the third quarter to end. But the chance could not be converted because Horrell came up with another fine save. India earned another penalty corner in the dying minutes of the third quarter but Salima shot wide.

Little less than four minutes from the hooter in the final quarter, Deepika helped India win another short corner. Horrell made a superb save and another from a rebound but Lalrindiki found the gap in India’s third attempt. Deepika converted another short corner to make it 5-1 for India.

India, who achieved their best performance by winning bronze in the 2013 edition, play former winners Germany on Sunday. “Germany is a strong team but today’s win will give the team good confidence,” said Salima.

