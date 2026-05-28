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India U-18 hockey teams eye positive start in Asia Cup

India U-18 hockey teams eye positive start in Asia Cup

Published on: May 28, 2026 12:06 pm IST
PTI |
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Kakamigahara , Guided by senior stalwarts like Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal, India's Under-18 teams for boys and girls will be aiming to make their recent high-intensity training count when they take the field in the Asia Cup starting here on Friday.

India U-18 hockey teams eye positive start in Asia Cup

The boys team is being guided by former men's captain Sardar and Rajnish Mishra, the girls' team is being helmed by former women's team captain Rani Rampal.

After weeks of intensive preparation camps and valuable exposure matches against Australia in Bhopal, both teams will hope to make a strong impact at the continental tournament against some of Asia's finest young talent.

The Indian U-18 boys team, led by forward Ketan Kushwaha, heads into the tournament following a month-long national coaching camp at the Udhav Das Mehta Central Centre at SAI, Bhopal, under the guidance of coaches Sardar Singh and Rajnish Mishra.

As part of their preparations, the side played a four-match series against the visiting Australian U-18 team, registering one win and one loss, while two matches ended in draws.

The Indian U-18 girls' team, captained by Sweety Kujur, also enters the tournament after a productive national camp in Bhopal under the guidance of Rani.

The girls' team also played a four-match series against Australia during its preparations and ended the series with a confidence-boosting victory.

Drawn in Pool A, the girls will begin their campaign against Malaysia on May 30, followed by matches against Korea on May 31 and Singapore on June 2. Pool B includes China, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh.

The top two teams from each pool will progress to the semifinals on June 5, with the final scheduled for June 6.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
sardar singh rani rampal
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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