India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 men's hockey Live updates: Harmanpreet and Co. eye semis berth

India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 men's hockey Live updates: The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian side will be aiming for the elusive semifinal for the fourth consecutive time. They had to remain content with the bronze in 2010 Guangzhou and 2018 Jakarta while they claimed the coveted gold medal in 2014 Incheon after beating Pakistan in the final. Having scripted a stellar unbeaten run in the group stage so far, India will look to maintain their form against Bangladesh as well to aim to move to the next round. Bangladesh, on the other hand, with wins against Singapore and Uzbekistan, will aim to ruin India's party and hand them their first defeat in the event and subsequently look to topple Pakistan and Japan for a semifinal spot.

India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 men's hockey Live updates(PTI)