India vs Belgium Hockey Match Live Streaming, FIH Pro League 2022-23: When and where to watch IND vs BEL

The Indian men's hockey team hit fine form in the home leg of the FIH Pro League and will be looking to carry on in a similar vein when they begin the Europe sojourn of the competition with a match against Olympic champions Belgium on Friday. India overcame a disappointing World Cup campaign earlier this year to climb to the top of the 2022-23 Pro League table with an unbeaten record against world champions Germany and mighty Australia.

India vs Belgium Hockey Match Live Streaming, FIH Pro League2022-23:(Odisha Sports Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India are currently leading the table with 19 points from five outright victories from eight matches and two from shootouts. India are currently leading the table with 19 points from five outright victories from eight matches and two from shootouts. The Pro League matches in Europe will also be the first real test for India's new chief coach Craig Fulton, and it remains to seen how he fits into the high-pressure job after taking over from Australian Graham Reid, who guided the side to a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Since 2016 Rio Olympics, India have played Belgium in 19 matches of which Belgium have won nine and India eight, with two matches ending in draws. India last played Belgium in Antwerp last year, where they lost 2-3 and won 3-3 (5-4 SO) in the previous edition of the Pro League. "As a team, India have built a healthy rivalry against Belgium particularly over the last 5-6 years. We enjoy playing this opponent and the team is always pumped up to do well against them," captain Harmanpreet Singh said about the match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"If you look at the stats, we have always produced close encounters against Belgium. The mind frame that we are in at the moment, we are confident of yet another good show against them,"

When will the India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match be played?

The India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match is scheduled to start at 7.10pm IST on Friday.

Where will the India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match be played?

India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match will be played at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London, England.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match in India?

India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports First.

How to watch live streaming of India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match in India?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match can be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Fancode.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON