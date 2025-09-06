India vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs CHN live on TV and online

India will take on China in their final Super 4s match in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side enters the contest with good momentum, having defeated Malaysia in their previous match. The last time India played against China, the hosts came out on top, winning the contest 4-3. If India wins against China, then it would guarantee them a spot in the final, as no other team can reach seven points. India will take on China in the Hockey Asia Cup on Saturday. (PTI)

A draw will also be enough for India to make it to the final. However, a loss will make things interesting, as the result of the Malaysia versus Korea match will affect the outcome.

If Malaysia wins and India loses, the former will join China on 6 points, leading to these two teams squaring off in the summit clash. If India loses and the match between Malaysia and Korea ends as a draw, then the goal difference would come into the mix.

Indian squad: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Here are all the telecast and streaming details for the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match between India and China:

When will the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4s match between India and China take place?

The Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4s match between India and China will take place on Saturday, September 6, at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4s match between India and China take place?

The Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4s match between India and China will take place at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar.

Which channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4s match between India and China?

The Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4s match between India and China will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming be available for the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4s match between India and China?

The Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4s match between India and China will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.