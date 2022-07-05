India vs China Live Score, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: India eye breakthrough in Quarter 2 against China

India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: With the score level at 0-0, India face China in their second Pool B match of the ongoing Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen (Netherlands), on Tuesday. In their opening fixture, India held Olympics bronze medallist England to a 1-1 draw and showcased its defensive strength to its fullest potential. But against China, the Savita Punia-led side will be seeking to improve their attacking display after making a mess of penalty corners against England with Vandana Katariya getting the equaliser from a rebound in Quarter 2. Meanwhile, China will be aiming for a clinical performance after their 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their previous fixture.