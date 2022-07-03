India vs England Highlights, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: India hold England in 1-1 draw

India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: India equalised in Quarter 2 to make it 1-1 against England in their opening Pool B fixture of the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022, at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen in Netherlands, on Sunday. Petter Isabelle gave England the lead via a field goal in the 8th-minute. India missed a host of chances before Vandana Katariya found the equaliser in Quarter 2 after converting a rebound via a penalty corner. Captained by Savita Punia, India will be aiming to build a winning momentum and improve on their fourth-placed finish during the Tokyo Olympics last year, where they lost to Great Britain in the bronze medal encounter. In terms of squad strength, India are without regular captain Rani Rampal, who has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury. In her absence, goalkeeper Savita will be donning the role.