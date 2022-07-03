India vs England Highlights, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: India hold England in 1-1 draw
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: India equalised in Quarter 2 to make it 1-1 against England in their opening Pool B fixture of the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022, at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen in Netherlands, on Sunday. Petter Isabelle gave England the lead via a field goal in the 8th-minute. India missed a host of chances before Vandana Katariya found the equaliser in Quarter 2 after converting a rebound via a penalty corner. Captained by Savita Punia, India will be aiming to build a winning momentum and improve on their fourth-placed finish during the Tokyo Olympics last year, where they lost to Great Britain in the bronze medal encounter. In terms of squad strength, India are without regular captain Rani Rampal, who has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury. In her absence, goalkeeper Savita will be donning the role.
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 09:36 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: FT | Its full-time now as both teams fail to get the winner!
The final whistle is blown and its full-time. Both teams fail to get the winner! Petter Isabelle scored in Quarter 1 for England, followed by Vandana Katariya's equaliser in Quarter 2.
India 1-1 England
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 09:31 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q4 | India fail to score!
India get a chance as England make a poor clearance. An excellent pass comes in and Hinch can't block it in the 56th-minute. Sharmila has an open goal to tap in but fails to connect as it hits her feet!
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 09:24 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q4 | Gurjit Kaur gets a green card now!
Gurjit gets a green card in the 51st-minute and Navjot comes in! India are down to 10 once again!
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 09:20 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q4 | Green card for India!
Its the 48th-minute and Navjot gets a green card and India are down to 10. She played the ball after the whistle!
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 09:18 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q4 | The final quarter begins!
The final quarter begins and England are once again dominating right from the start!
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 09:17 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q3 | Quarter 3 ends!
The third quarter ends and scores are level at 1-1. England have been dominating and India have been pinned down! Will one of them find the winning goal in the final quarter?
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 09:15 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q3 | Navneet's effort goes in vain!
Navneet goes on a glorious run and cruises past England's players with ease. But she doesn't haven an end product and is bought down just ahead of the circle in the 40th-minute!
India 1-1 England
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 09:08 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q3 | India are pinned!
England try to penetrate again in the 37th-minute but India manage to soak it up well and intercept all forms of danger. But they really need to counter as England have them pinned!
India 1-1 England
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 09:05 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q3 | That was a great run down the right flank by India
Great run by Salima down the right flank for India in the 35th-minute, but she fails to get the end product. By the time, she tries to cross, she is surrounded by opponents and fails to connect well too. She gives it away to England!
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 09:00 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q3 | Quarter 3 begins!
Q3 has begun as both teams are trying to boss each other in the middle of the park. England are trying to get past India's midfield but are unable to do so.
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 08:50 PM
Women's Hockey WC, India vs England: End of Q2!
Vandana Katariya gives India the equaliser right before the end of Q2. It's 1-1 at half-time in Amstelveen.
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 08:45 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q2 | India equalise! Its 1-1 now!
India get a penalty corner and Vandana converts it with ease in the 27th minute! WHAT A REBOUND!
-
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q2 | England are down to 10 players now!
England have been shown a yellow after a poor challenge in the 24th minute. They are 10 players down now!
-
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q2 | England get close once again!
England build up once again with their intricate passes and cruise through the centre. The Indian area was overcrowded but Savita manages to kick the ball away in the 20th minute!
-
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q2 | India miss their penalty corner once again!
India once again get a penalty corner as England put a foot inside the circle. Gurjit goes low with the flick but does not get any deflection and it goes wide of the post in the 17th minute.
-
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q2 | The second quarter begins!
The second quarter begins and India will be aiming to get an early equaliser!
-
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q1 | The first quarter is over!
The first quarter is over and India trail 0-1 against England. Both teams played well, but it was England who converted their chance and India missed their penalty corners.
-
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q1 | THAT WAS CLOSE! INDIA WERE ALMOST DONE HERE!
Amazing build-up by England from the left flank in the 13th minute and Indian defence is split open. They get lucky here, as the final touch by England goes wide.
-
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q1 | India miss two penalty corners!
India are getting their chances but are failing to convert them!
After England score, India right away get a penalty corner but Gurjit's flick hits the post before going to the feet of an England defender. The second attempt is stopped cleanly by the goalkeeper in the 10th minute.
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 08:20 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q1 | OH THAT'S BEAUTIFUL AND ENGLAND ARE AHEAD!
A perfect cross from the right flank and a great touch on the ball as the England attacker gets a crucial touch in front of Punia and it goes to the roof of the net in the 8th minute. GREAT FIELD GOAL BY ENGLAND!
India 0-1 England
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 08:17 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q1 | India go on a counter!
England attack India and get through their defence to take a shot in the fourth minute. Savita saves it with ease and India directly go into a counter. England soak in the pressure and handle it well immediately.
India 0-0 England
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 08:15 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q1 | India get a penalty corner!
India get a penalty corner in the first minute itself but fail to make most of it as it goes straight to an opposition defender.
India 0-0 England
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 08:10 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q1 | The action begins!
The action begins and India apply pressure directly. They want an early goal as England soak in the pressure!
India 0-0 England
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 08:06 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Time for national anthems!
Both teams have walked into the arena for their respective national anthems and pre-match formalities.
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 07:55 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: '100 per cent ready', says Savita Punia
Ahead of the match, India captain Savita Punia said, "We would be focused on our performance. England and India have faced off in some close encounters and undoubtedly, a rivalry has developed over the past 3-4 years."
"Some of our players want to challenge their goalkeeper Maddie Hinge, who has been quite exceptional. They also have some very experienced players like Laura Unsworth, Giselle Ansley, their captain Hollie Pearne-Webb and Lily Owsley."
She further added, "Yes, a match against them would have been ideal in the lead up to the World Cup but we can’t be too bothered about what has happened. The aim for us now is to get a good start and the team is 100 per cent ready."
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 07:39 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: England's matchday squad
England have only released their matchday squad now. Here is the list:
Maddie Hinch, Sabbie Heesh, Anna Toman, Giselle Ansley, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Grace Balsdon, Laura Unsworth, Holly Hunt, Fiona Crackles, Sophie Hamilton, Shona McCalling, Lilly Owsley, Lily Walker, Darcy Bourne, Hannah Martin, Ellie Rayer, Tess Howard, Izzy Petter
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 07:28 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Head-to-head
England are ahead in terms of head-to-head and have played seven times against India, sealing three wins and losing once. Three fixtures have ended in draws.
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 07:23 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: The last time both sides faced each other
The last time both sides faced each other was during the Women's World Cup in 2018, when they played out a 1-1 draw.
Without Rani Rampal, can India eke out a win against England and begin their campaign on a dominating note?
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 07:18 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: India's starting XI
Here is India's starting XI:
Savita (C, GK), Deep Grace Ekka, Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Salima Tete, Neha, Navjot Kaur, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 07:07 PM
Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of India's opening Pool B fixture of FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 against England, from the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen (Netherlands). Stay tuned for some exciting action folks!