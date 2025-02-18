India vs Germany Hockey FIH Pro League Live Updates: Goals on IND's mind as they face world champions GER

India vs Germany Hockey FIH Pro League Live Updates: India started their campaign this year with a 3-1 loss to Spain but they would be carrying some confident from their subsequent 2-0 win against the same opposition. It is still early days but India would know that a win would be a big boost in their mission to climb up the league table - they are currently placed a lowly eighth after a loss and a win. ...Read More

Captain Harmanpreet Singh admitted that India will have to improve their penalty corner conversion. He was rested in the second game against Spain and while India had won that match, Jugraj Singh misfired all the way through on the drag flick. India won as many as seven penalty corners overall against Spain and failed to fire from any of them. Goals have generally been few and far in between for the Olympic bronze medallists with with just three goals scored in the two matches by Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Sukhjeet Singh.

Germany, on the other hand, have already blasted 10 goals in just four matches. However, they are only seventh on the table and that is because they have conceded a whopping 13. Germany have won one and drawn one and lost two of their games and so it has been a shaky start for them as well. Their attack has been spearheaded by Raphael Hartkopf, Gonzalo Peillat, and Thies Prinz, who have each scored two goals.

The two sides have very recent memories of playing each other, with Germany playing a two-match Test series in New Delhi in October. Germany won the first game 2-0, but India bounced back in the second with a thrilling 5-3 victory. However, Germany went on to claim the series through a shootout win, adding extra intensity to this latest matchup in the FIH Pro League.