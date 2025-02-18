India vs Germany Hockey FIH Pro League Live Updates: Goals on IND's mind as they face world champions GER
India vs Germany Hockey FIH Pro League Live Updates: India have won one and lost one and are sitting eighth in the league table, having scored just three goals in two matches. Germany, on the other hand, have scored a whopping 10 goals in four matches but they sit just one place above India because they have also conceded as many as 13.
India vs Germany Hockey FIH Pro League Live Updates: India started their campaign this year with a 3-1 loss to Spain but they would be carrying some confident from their subsequent 2-0 win against the same opposition. It is still early days but India would know that a win would be a big boost in their mission to climb up the league table - they are currently placed a lowly eighth after a loss and a win. ...Read More
Captain Harmanpreet Singh admitted that India will have to improve their penalty corner conversion. He was rested in the second game against Spain and while India had won that match, Jugraj Singh misfired all the way through on the drag flick. India won as many as seven penalty corners overall against Spain and failed to fire from any of them. Goals have generally been few and far in between for the Olympic bronze medallists with with just three goals scored in the two matches by Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Sukhjeet Singh.
Germany, on the other hand, have already blasted 10 goals in just four matches. However, they are only seventh on the table and that is because they have conceded a whopping 13. Germany have won one and drawn one and lost two of their games and so it has been a shaky start for them as well. Their attack has been spearheaded by Raphael Hartkopf, Gonzalo Peillat, and Thies Prinz, who have each scored two goals.
The two sides have very recent memories of playing each other, with Germany playing a two-match Test series in New Delhi in October. Germany won the first game 2-0, but India bounced back in the second with a thrilling 5-3 victory. However, Germany went on to claim the series through a shootout win, adding extra intensity to this latest matchup in the FIH Pro League.
GOALKEPERS: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Princedeep Singh
DEFENDERS: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar, Yashdeep Siwach
MIDFIELDERS: Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Rajinder Singh
FORWARDS: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Angad Bir Singh, Boby singh Dhami, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Arshdeep Singh
India vs Germany Hockey FIH Pro League Live Updates: Quite a pulsating match underway at the moment at the Kalinga Stadium between the Indian women's team and Spain. The score is 2-2 in the third quarter. India had taken the lead in the second quarter through Baljeeet Kaur and Spain equalised just a couple of minutes later. Spain then took the lead as well in the same quarter and Sakshi Rana then equalised for India in the third.
India vs Germany Hockey FIH Pro League Live Updates: Onto Round 2 of this year's FIH Pro League for India. It was a rather shaky start for them, having won one and lost one against Spain and making an absolute hash of penalty corners in both of them. They are facing an equally erratic Germany today and so it should be an interesting match with plenty of goals. Stay tuned!