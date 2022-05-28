India vs Japan Live Score Asia Cup 2022: Manjeet scores as India lead 1-0 against Japan in Super 4s match

India vs Japan Live Score Asia Cup 2022: After an incredible 16-0 win over Indonesia that saw India securing a berth in the Super 4s, the ‘Men in Blue’ will continue their bid to defend the title on Saturday when they meet high-flying Japan in Jakarta. The Japanese side topped the Pool A and defeated India in its earlier encounter in the competition, putting five goals past the inexperienced Indian side in impressive domination. In fact, Japan had won all of their three games in the pool, while India drew with Pakistan before beating Indonesia in their final match. Following the game against Japan, India will meet Malaysia on Sunday, and South Korea in the final game of the Super 4s stage on May 31 (Tuesday).