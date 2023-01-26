India vs Japan Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch INDIA vs JAPAN live online and on TV

Team India will take on Japan in the 34th match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Thursday. Harmanpreet Singh-led India are out of contention after failing to qualify for the quarter-final. On Sunday, they had lost their must-win crossover match 4-5 via penalty shootout against New Zealand.

Japan are currently ranked No. 18 in the world while India are far ahead at the No. 6 position in the rankings. But the lacklustre performance by the hosts in the tournament thus far, raises chances of an interesting contest. Nonetheless, India will look to sign off from their campaign on a high with a win against their Asian opponent.

The classification match will decide India's rank vis-a-vis all participating teams in the marquee tournament.

Here are the live streaming details

When will the India vs Japan Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match take place?

The India vs Japan Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place on Thursday, 26 January 2023.

Where will the India vs Japan Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Japan Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

What time will the India vs Japan Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Japan Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Japan Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Japan Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be on broadcast on the Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs Japan Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The live streaming of India vs Japan Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. FanCode will also be streaming the matches in India for free.

