India vs Japan hockey LIVE Score, Asian Games: Abhishek puts India ahead finally; 1-0 at half-time

India vs Japan Hockey Live Score: India will look to continue their march towards a successful title defence when they take on hosts Japan in a key men’s hockey Pool A clash at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday. If India are able to get the better of Japan, a place in the semi-finals would be secured for Harmanpreet Singh's team. India arrived in Japan as one of the favourites for the gold medal. The defending champions have consistently combined attacking flair with defensive discipline....Read More

The midfield battle is expected to be crucial. India will aim to dominate possession and create opportunities through quick passing moves, while Japan are likely to rely on rapid transitions and counter-attacks. Penalty-corner efficiency could also prove decisive in what promises to be a tightly contested encounter. While India may start as favourites on paper, matches between Asian rivals rarely go according to predictions.