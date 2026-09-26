India vs Japan hockey LIVE Score, Asian Games: Abhishek puts India ahead finally; 1-0 at half-time
India vs Japan Hockey Live Score: Harmanpreet Singh's side aims to continue winning run and seal a place in the semi-finals.
India vs Japan Hockey Live Score: India will look to continue their march towards a successful title defence when they take on hosts Japan in a key men’s hockey Pool A clash at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday. If India are able to get the better of Japan, a place in the semi-finals would be secured for Harmanpreet Singh's team. India arrived in Japan as one of the favourites for the gold medal. The defending champions have consistently combined attacking flair with defensive discipline....Read More
The midfield battle is expected to be crucial. India will aim to dominate possession and create opportunities through quick passing moves, while Japan are likely to rely on rapid transitions and counter-attacks. Penalty-corner efficiency could also prove decisive in what promises to be a tightly contested encounter. While India may start as favourites on paper, matches between Asian rivals rarely go according to predictions.
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- 26 Sept 2026, 02:08:14 PM IST
Match living up to the billing
Proving to be India's toughest game yet. They got opportunities but were able to convert just one. Japan have been pretty good in attack ever since conceding that goal towards the end of the first quarter. The second quarter comes to an end too. India continue to lead 1-0 courtesy of Abhishek's goal.
- 26 Sept 2026, 01:59:07 PM IST
Another PC for India amid Japanese pressure
Let's see if they can convert it and make it 2-0. No, they don't. The Japanese were defensive in the first quarter but in this one, they have been very attacking especially after conceding the goal.
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- 26 Sept 2026, 01:54:39 PM IST
Japanese denied
Got a PC very early into the second quarter but the Indian defence was up to the task. Japan look desperate to get the equaliser. Meanwhile, India continue to create one opportunity after another.
- 26 Sept 2026, 01:52:48 PM IST
Abhishek scores in the last minute of the first quarter
India should have scored more but Japanese were very good in defence. They had several PCs and dominated ball possession at 60 per cent. They also had three field goal opportunities and one was converted by Abhishek. The second quarter ready to get underway.
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- 26 Sept 2026, 01:44:22 PM IST
Japan score but the whistle had been blown
Following which the Japanese failed to covert the penalty corner. There were celebrations but they were short-lived, needless to say. If they had scored, for the first time in this edition, India would have trailed.
- 26 Sept 2026, 01:35:52 PM IST
Match gets underway
Early penalty corner for India. Nothing comes of it. Japan are a solid defensive team, especially in penalty corner situations. They have lived up to their reputation. One more penalty corner, hits the foot of a defender and here is another. Another opportunity wasted. Japanese have been just too good so far.
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- 26 Sept 2026, 01:18:36 PM IST
What are the Pool A standings?
The Pool A standings are as follows:
India 9 points (Goal difference +33)
Japan 9 points (+25)
South Korea 6 points (+4)
Bangladesh 6 points (-4)
Sri Lanka 0 points (-28)
Indonesia 0 points (-30)
- 26 Sept 2026, 01:13:14 PM IST
Drizzling in Japan
The Indian men's team's arrival visuals show steady drizzle at Kakamigahara, and it is all set to add another dimension to the fixture between India and Japan.
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- 26 Sept 2026, 01:11:54 PM IST
When will live action begin?
The live action between India and Japan will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the contest. Everything to play for both teams as the winner will finish at the top of Pool A and also qualify for the semi-finals.
- 26 Sept 2026, 01:07:29 PM IST
Top spot in Pool A up for grabs!
Both India and Japan are unbeaten so far in Pool A, and the winner of the contest between the two teams will finish at the top of the standings. It goes without saying, a lot to play for Harmanpreet and co.
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- 26 Sept 2026, 01:00:24 PM IST
ICYMI!!
Japan is the last Asian team to beat the Indian men's hockey team. It was at the 2022 Asia Cup where Japan beat a second-string Indian team 5-2. However, the recent head-to-head is heavily stacked in India's favour.
- 26 Sept 2026, 12:53:57 PM IST
India's recent results
The Indian team had earlier outclassed Indonesia 13-1, Sri Lanka 16-1 and South Korea 8-2 in their first three matches at the Asian Games. Can the same performance be repeated against Japan? Only time will tell.
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- 26 Sept 2026, 12:52:20 PM IST
Recent head-to-head record
In the last 10 matches between India and Japan, the former has won on eight occasions while the latter came out on top only once. The remaining contest ended in a draw. The odds are stacked heavily against Japan and India start as overwhelming favourites.
- 26 Sept 2026, 12:50:16 PM IST
Dilpreet Singh the standout performer
Dilpreet Singh is the current leading goal-scorer in the Asian Games 2026 men's hockey event with nine goals to his name. Pakistan's Sufyan Khan also has nine goals; however, the Indian would look to jump ahead in the cue against Japan.
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- 26 Sept 2026, 12:42:36 PM IST
India's winning run
India are so far unbeaten in the Asian Games in Pool A but a flawless performance is yet to come as the side have been unable to keep a clean sheet in the previous three encounters. The third and fourth quarters have witnessed a slip up in defence and India would hope to correct the mistakes against Japan.
- 26 Sept 2026, 12:30:33 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the men's Pool A hockey match between India and Japan. A win here would assure Harmanpreet Singh and co's berth in the semi-finals. Stay tuned for live action.
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