India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ live online and on TV

With the quarter-final spot at stake, India will take on New Zealand in a cross over match at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Sunday. Earlier, Harmanpreet Singh-led India finished second on the points table in Pool D, behind table toppers England who sealed the quarter-final berth on the back of a better goal difference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As it's a do-or-die match, Team India will have to be on their toes and bring out their A-game to surpass the Kiwis. Injury to mid-fielder Hardik Singh has been a big blow to the team but the Men in Blue don't have the time to look back and regret. Mid-fielders Shamsher Singh and Akashdeep Singh were goal-scorers in the previous match and all eyes will be on them once again. Graham Reid-coached India will need to up their game when it comes to converting penalty corners where they lack in previous match.

ALSO READ: 'His days are numbered…': Boris Becker's bold retirement statement after Rafael Nadal's shock Australian Open exit

Meanwhile, New Zealand had finished third in Pool C and are much lower than India in the world rankings. At No.6, India sits well ahead of No.12 New Zealand. On paper, it might look like an easy challenge but India won't want to take anything for granted in a tournament as big as the World Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The winner of the match between India and New Zealand will lock horns with Belgium in the quarter-finals.

Here are the live streaming details

When will the India vs New Zealand Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match take place?

The India vs New Zealand Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place on Sunday, 22 January 2023.

Where will the India vs New Zealand Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs New Zealand Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time will the India vs New Zealand Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs New Zealand Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs New Zealand Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be on broadcast on the Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. FanCode will also be streaming the matches in India for free.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON